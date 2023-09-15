The Chapmanville Tigers escaped Kanawha County with a resilient 43-42 victory over the Nitro Wildcats on Friday.
Nitro broke a 36-all tie with 1:20 left, 43-36, following a 54-yard connection from quarterback Josh Moody to receiver Malachi Thompson.
Moody went 15 for 27 for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the air.
However, Chapmanville marched 80 yards, scoring the game-winning 2-yard touchdown by Jeremy Collins, 43-42, as time expired. Nitro took a timeout, then the Tigers walked out in a strong I-formation and quarterback Robert Cook tacked on the two-point conversion.
"I have to give it out to my coaches and players," Chapmanville coach Zach Belcher said. "We fought hard the entire game. When we were down with 1:20 left, it took everything in us and we believed the entire drive. It is unbelievable."
Belcher understood what could happen if itwent to overtime. So, he took a risk.
"Our defense had struggled and Nitro had a great offense," Belcher said. "They have great players. If we were going to win, that was the moment that was going to do it."
Nitro has dropped back-to-back games in consecutive weeks after starting 2-0.
The Wildcats also fall to 0-8 all-time against the Tigers.
"That hurts," Nitro coach Boom McKinney said. "We thought we had a good game plan. We had some dumb penalties. We have to tackle better. That is the bottom line, and make better decisions on offense. Our guys played hard. I cannot complain. [Chapmanville] was the better team."
McKinney left Underwood Field encouraged by the Wildcats' ability to fight back when knocked down, despite the loss.
"We have a lot of heart," McKinney said. "Our kids gave it their all. [Chapmanville] is a big team. They ran it down our throat. We have to step up and come back next week and get ready for Wayne."
Both sides struggled early on in the opening frame, until Nitro's defense collapsed on Cook and recovered the ball in the end zone, 7-0.
Chapmanville responded on its next drive marching all the way down to the 1-yard line. Then, Collins found the end zone, tying the game at seven.
The Wildcats and Tigers traded scores in the final 9:01 of the second half, including two scores in 51 seconds.
The Tigers took a 22-20 lead into halftime after Elijah Pridemore muscled his way for a 62-yard touchdown with no time remaining.
Pridemore finished with 11 carries for 148 yards and one score.
"Elijah Pridemore is our leader," Belcher said. "He is one of my team captains. I could not be prouder of him on both sides of the ball. Whenever we needed something, he stepped up and took it."
Chapmanville came out in the third quarter and controlled the pace of the game, including not throwing a pass in the quarter.
"That is who we are," Belcher said. "That is smash-mouth football at Chapmanville. We work in practice. If anyone can out-physical us up front, then so be it. We are not changing."
The Tigers saw their biggest lead of the night, 29-20, after Austin Adkins found the end zone for the second time.
However, Moody found Nudy Hall for a 25-yard score, narrowing the deficit heading into the fourth to 29-28.
Chapmanville's Cook extended the Tigers lead back to eight, 36-28, with 11:07 remaining, after rushing in a 23-yard touchdown.
Nitro's Moody tallied his first rushing touchdown of the season after crossing the line from a yard out, tying it at 36 with 7:55 remaining.
The Wildcats' Thompson had a stellar performance after catching six passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
"Malachi is great," McKinney said. "He is hard to defend. Moody had a good game. We also ran the ball well, but we came up short."
Chapmanville will welcome the Scott Skyhawks next week, while Nitro travels to Wayne next Friday.
Chapmanville 43 Nitro 42
Nitro;7;13;8;15
Chapmanville;0;22;7;15
First quarter
N -- Recovered fumble (kick good) 1:14
Second quarter
C -- Collins 1 run (kick good) 10:04
N -- Thompson 64 pass from Moody (kick good) 9:01
C -- Adkins 2 run (kick good) 5:27
N -- Littlejohn 1 run (kick blocked) 0:51
C -- Pridemore 62 run (2 pt good) 0:00
Third quarter
C -- Adkins 2 run (kick good) 1:44
N -- Hall 25 pass from Moody (2 pt good) 1:04
Fourth quarter
C -- Cook 23 run (kick good) 11:07
N -- Moody 1 run (2 pt good) 7:55
N -- Thompson 54 pass from Moody (kick good) 1:20
C -- Collins 2 run (2 pt good) 0:00
Team Statistics
;;;Nitro;Chapmanville
First Downs;;;23;27
Rushes-yards;;;23-155;50-293
Passing yards;;;273;185
Total yards;;;428;478
Fumbles-lost;;;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;;;13-120;10-85
Punts-average;;;2-104;2-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Nitro: Littlejohn 14-99, Cantrell 6-58, Moody 3-(-2). Chapmanville: Pridemore 11-148, Cook 12-62, Collins 9-51, Adkins 10-11, Kovach 5-9, Watts 1-0.
PASSING -- Nitro: Moody 15-27-273-1. Chapmanville 8-15-185-0
RECEIVING -- Nitro: Thompson 6-181, Hall 4-39, Miller 2-26, Crouch 1-15, Wines 1-9, Littlejohn 1-3. Chapmanville: A. Adkins 4-149, Pridemore 2-17, Watts 1-14, B. Adkins 1-5