Scheduling regular season games will be a little different for athletic directors and football coaches in the Mountain State.
The WVSSAC has made a slight rule change to the football playoff rating formula, which will continue to be based on a point system.
In the past, teams could earn points in two ways toward their playoff ratings.
If a team beat a Class AAA opponent, it got 12 points, while wins over Class AA opponents earned teams nine points and teams earned six points for Class A wins.
And in a bonus point system, winning teams were given a point for each win on the opposing (and losing) team's record.
The updated rating system will include the old point systems while implementing a new way to earn bonus points. Even if teams lose, they may earn bonus points.
If one team beats a Class AAA opponent, that team is awarded 1.2 bonus points per every Class AAA win its opponent earns throughout the season. For Class AA, the scale is 0.9 points per win, while teams earn 0.6 bonus points per in (in a loss) in Class A.
"Let's say you play Martinsburg and Martinsburg beats you," WVSSAC assistant executive director Wayne Ryan said. "Now let's say Martinsburg wins 10 games. For nine of those games, besides the one that they beat you, you can pick up 1.2 points for every game Martinsburg wins in its class or above. It'll be 0.9 for a double-A school and 0.6 for a single-A school."
Ryan said the new playoff rating formula implements a strength of schedule component, similar to the model used to determine teams that make the College Football Playoff.
"To play quality programs, let's face it, that you may have wanted to avoid them because of the rating system, with this now you can still gain rewards for playing those teams in your region that are very strong," Ryan said.
Sherman coach Kevin Buzzard said he thinks the system will help his team get into the playoffs, when that wouldn't have been possible in prior years.
"I don't have a problem with it," Buzzard said. "You don't ever want to go out and lose and no one is encouraging losing. You get those points, and if it's a close race and you're like on the edge on a 6-4 season or a 7-3 season, and you play James Monroe and they went 10-0, it'll help you out."
Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields is in favor of the new rating system as he thinks it will pit the best teams against one another come playoff time.
"It was a long time coming and it was needed," Fields said. "It will benefit the good teams and the teams that have a hard time scheduling. There's been years where people so-called 'dodge' you or 'fix' their schedule. And they should take care of their team and their program. This will make it so good teams play each other. It will make it even better throughout the season."
Wheeling Central Catholic coach Mike Young has struggled with getting teams in his area to play against the Maroon Knights. Young said if the new playoff rating system makes it so teams will be more willing to play his squad, he's in favor of it.
"If it increases my opportunity to play West Virginia schools and in any way enhance Wheeling Central's schedule to be West Virginia schools instead of out-of-state schools, [I'm for it]," Young said. "I'm going to Pennsylvania and Ohio to get games because I can't get anyone else to play us.
"We are playing Midland Trail, which is a three-and-a-half-hour trip. We're playing James Monroe, that's a four-hour trip. And we're playing Williamstown. In between all those schools, I have Tyler, Cameron, Ritchie, Magnolia, Doddridge and Madonna -- schools that should be playing single-A schools."
Van's Mark Agosti has 17 players on his roster heading into the season. He said he's not sure how he feels about the new playoff format.
"It's good for the traditional powerhouses like [Wheeling Central] Catholic and Martinsburg and those teams, because we'd be more enticed to play those teams," Agosti said. "But we're a small school. I don't know if that will hurt us as far as scheduling or not. If you see that Van is going to be down this year, why would you play us and get more bonus points even if you lose?
"I guess there's some good and bad to it, and you never know how it's going to work out until it comes. I understand the gist of it. I understand that it entices teams to try and player a tougher schedule to make the playoffs. Most every team we play is bigger and better than us number-wise."
The WVSSAC recently received approval from the state board of education to expand more sports, including football, to four classes. Ryan said the updated playoff rating formula had been on the SSAC's radar since long before the class expansion came to light.
"This had nothing to do with four classes," Ryan said. "This move would have happened sooner except for COVID. It's been on the coaches committee's agenda for three years. We just had to get COVID over and get things back to normal and study the data. After studying the data, we believe this was a worthy change. How the four-class structure will be set up in the future has not been determined at this point."