The football schedule indicates Huntington High plays host to George Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but the Highlanders might be wondering which Patriots team will emerge from the locker room.

GW was vastly different, and better, last week in a 17-14 victory over Hurricane than it was in a 49-21 loss to Cabell Midland and a 42-21 setback against Ashland.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

