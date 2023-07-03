NEWTOWN — On the final day of the three-week practice period on Friday, reigning Class AA football runner-up Herbert Hoover traveled south down U.S. 119 for a joint practice with Mingo Central at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
First-year Mingo Central coach David Jones said he contacted Hoover coach Joey Fields, who led the Miners in 2017, to set up the joint practice so that they could work on some things that they couldn't in a typical 7-on-7 or summer practice.
"The big reason is we wanted to see where we're at as a program. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what kind of program Herbert Hoover has," Jones said. "But I have a good relationship with Joey, so I wanted to get him back up here where he started. And it's something we want to make a yearly thing. Next year we'll go down to Hoover and do this. We can control the practices as coaches and really see where we are at as the three-week period comes to an end."
Fields shared similar thoughts on the practice as Jones, calling it one of the most beneficial practices of the three-week practice period.
"Me and coach Jones both wanted to do some intrasquad stuff and work with each other," Fields said. "We did some 7-on-7, but also lined up in some formations and do a little one-on-one type of stuff. It was very valuable; we got a lot out of it. We got more out of that going intrasquad, especially with a coaching staff that I'm familiar with, than going to any 7-on-7. I enjoyed it. I felt both teams got better."
Jones, who grew up in Matewan and played for the Tigers before moving across the river to become a star for the Belfry (Kentucky) Pirates, said that he has known Fields nearly his entire life and has immense respect for him as a person and coach.
"I've known Joey since he was little. He's a Matewan boy like me," Jones said. "I know what type of guy he is. He's a competitor. A lot of people don't like that when you're beating them and all that, and I understand that. I once was a part of that at Belfry. But just having Joey up here, his brain and his mind and stuff, it's not only going to help this program, it's going to help me also."
Fields, who graduated from Matewan High School in 2009 and also served seven years as an assistant coach at Mingo Central to go along with his one year as head coach, said Mingo County will always be home.
"I want to thank David for letting us come. He said he would return the favor next year and we'll be excited to have him on The River. But that's home," Fields said of Mingo Central. "The old saying is, 'You're always welcome home.' And I felt welcome. They were good to us. They fed us, and we appreciated that. We enjoyed socializing."
Fields has been the coach of the Huskies for the past three years and has guided them to a 25-7 record, including their first-ever berth in a state football championship game a season ago. He was the offensive coordinator for the Miners under coach Yogi Kinder when they won their only state title in 2016 and then followed that up with a 12-1 record and a state semifinal appearance in his lone season as the head man at Mingo Central in 2017.
He left Miner Mountain on Friday night with the feeling that Mingo Central is making its way back toward the top of Class AA after going 7-13 and missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.
"I'm impressed with them," Fields said of the Miners. "They're going to have a good little team. It feels like Mingo Central is kind of getting back. The thing that David has done so well is he understands the history of the place and he understands what made us successful there. Of course, he'll put his own spin to it and be successful, but he's kind of honoring tradition. And when you do that, I think you get people excited. We had a lot of former players up there today and it was fun. I'm looking forward to doing it again next year."
Fields even went one step further and said that he wouldn't be one bit surprised to see the Miners as one of the 16 teams in the Class AA playoff field come November.
"They look excited to play football, they look energetic, and they look like they're having fun," Fields said. "And that starts with your staff. They are getting coached up. It was good work for us today. That's a team right there, and I know I'm calling it early, but they could be a playoff team. They've got some good players and they've got a good coaching staff. I'm excited to follow them. I'm a Husky now, but that's home."