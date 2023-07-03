Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

NEWTOWN — On the final day of the three-week practice period on Friday, reigning Class AA football runner-up Herbert Hoover traveled south down U.S. 119 for a joint practice with Mingo Central at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.

First-year Mingo Central coach David Jones said he contacted Hoover coach Joey Fields, who led the Miners in 2017, to set up the joint practice so that they could work on some things that they couldn't in a typical 7-on-7 or summer practice.

