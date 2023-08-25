HUNTINGTON -- Weather radar indicated thunder and lightning had passed by kickoff, but it was wrong.
D'Edrick Graves and Zah Jackson combined to be an unstoppable storm Friday night as Huntington High defeated Spring Valley 42-7 in the season-opening football game for both teams at rain-soaked Bob Sang Stadium.
"D'Edrick's a great inside zone runner," HHS coach Billy Seals said. "He's big. He's powerful. He has good speed for a 215-pound running back. He's the thunder, where Zah is the lightning. Both those guys are really good football players."
Graves carried six times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson added 60 yards on eight attempts.
The Highlanders know how to make an encore. The defending Class AAA state champion set two program records in the triumph, winning their 14th consecutive game for the first time ever, as well as their 19th consecutive home game.
The Highlanders took the lead before their offense touched the ball. Markel Jones blocked a punt that Walt Williams picked up and ran 12 yards with for a touchdown. Jonny Aya-ay's extra point made it 7-0 at 9:48 of the first quarter.
"That blocked punt early hurt," Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. "We had some chances to score in the first half. We had it down in there a couple of times and just couldn't score. That got us out of our game."
Huntington High scored in a more conventional manner at 2:35 of the first quarter when Avonte Crawford threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Harris, who juked two defenders, for a 14-0 lead. The key to the seven-play, 70-yard drive was Jamari Tubbs' catch of a tipped pass while lying on the turf for an 8-yard gain on third-and-5 at the HHS 43.
The Highlanders scored again on just their 12th offensive play when Graves raced 78 yards down the home sideline for a touchdown to make it 21-0. Graves, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, deftly stayed in bounds while being hounded by a defender the last eight yards.
Graves scored again on a 4-yard burst through the middle 2:20 before halftime to boost the lead to 28-0. Spring Valley's best chance to score to that point happened on the ensuing kickoff when Cole Ferguson returned it 73 yards, but Aya-ay made a touchdown-saving tackle at the Huntington High 19.
Crawford and Harris connected again from the 5 for a touchdown with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter to boost the lead to 35-0. The Timberwolves averted a shutout when Cam Perdue crashed through the middle from the 2 for a touchdown with 5:30 to play. Makiath Riddle kicked the extra point.
"We looked like an inexperienced team," Dingess said. "We have to learn from it and get better week by week. Hopefully we make some strides between Week 1 and Week 2."
Huntington High limited Spring Valley to 144 total yards, 74 rushing.
"I thought we did a decent job," Seals said. "We had some penalties that kept drives alive for them. We have to clean those things up, but those things happen."
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Huntington High visits South Charleston, while Spring Valley entertains Cabell Midland.