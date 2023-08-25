Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON -- Weather radar indicated thunder and lightning had passed by kickoff, but it was wrong.

D'Edrick Graves and Zah Jackson combined to be an unstoppable storm Friday night as Huntington High defeated Spring Valley 42-7 in the season-opening football game for both teams at rain-soaked Bob Sang Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

