Herbert Hoover football players, coaches and fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Friday night.
The Huskies broke in brand-new Husky Stadium with a 42-7 win over Nitro in the first game in the history of the venue, which was packed with Hoover fans.
Hoover (1-2) has won its last five matchups against Nitro (2-1) as the Wildcats haven't beaten Hoover since 2018.
The Huskies held Nitro to 173 total yards. Nitro quarterback Josh Moody, who entered the game with 19 touchdown passes on the season -- highlighted by a state single-game record-breaking 11 touchdown passes last week -- did not score a touchdown Friday. Moody completed six of 11 passes for 59 yards.
Hoover coach Joey Fields saw loads of improvement compared to the Huskies' first two games -- losses to Scott and Winfield.
"It was a great plan by our defensive staff," Fields said. "The biggest thing is, we have a good football team. We didn't play as good those first two games. If we would have, still, those are two good football teams. We think we have a good football team. They played hard and they were excited to play. That's a good teaching that we'll take into Monday."
Nitro had no answers for Hoover junior quarterback Dane Hatfield.
Hatfield completed 5 of 7 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 23 times for 102 yards and four touchdowns.
"He was very upset with how he played the first two weeks," Fields said. "He was disappointed. He wanted to play better, and I knew he would.
Blake Fisher led Hoover in rushing as he rushed 21 times for 134 yards.
Nitro coach Boom McKinney took blame for the loss.
"That's on me," McKinney said. "We were unorganized tonight. I'll take all the blame for that one. We have to get better prepared, better up front. We didn't execute."
A majority of the first quarter was scorelss as Hoover and Nitro traded possessions. Hoover had yet to run a pass play as the coaching staff called multiple designed runs for Hatfield. A couple of penalties dragged Hoover back to the Nitro 47 with 2nd and 40.
Hatfield then fired his first pass of the night -- a 47-yard bullet to Avery Pannell, and Pannell took the ball into the end zone for the first touchdown in the new stadium.
"That was called on Tuesday," Fields said. "I knew if we got them in three by one [three receivers lined up on one side of a formation and one on the other] to the right, we did a pipe route to the backside. It was planned on Tuesday. I wasn't going to throw this ball until they made me."
Nitro quickly responded as Eli Littlejohn rushed 2 yards for a score early in the second quarter.
Hatfield and the Huskies had an answer as the junior completed a long scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give Hoover a 14-7 lead. The Huskies took the lead to halftime.
Nitro, which won the coin toss and elected to defer, stalled on its first drive in the second half. That allowed the Huskies to put together a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, capped by a Hatfield 7-yard run.
On the next kickoff, Nitro's return team had a mental lapse. The Wildcats didn't touch the ball or signal for a fair catch. Hoover recovered at the 10 and Hatfield scored two plays later. From there, Hoover rolled.
"We just fell asleep and our guys thought it would roll in the end zone," McKinney said. "We just took our eye off the ball and it was laying right beside them. That's on us. They didn't know that the ball had to be in the end zone to be dead. He said he didn't see it."
Hoover had 371 total yards (267 rushing, 104 passing). Fields said the win was a much-needed boost in front of a loud home crowd.
"Right now, we needed this," Fields said. "Monday through Thursday takes care of Friday. This was our best week of practice. The kids wanted to win. They understood backs against the wall. We've been in this position before. This isn't the ideal plan, to [start] 0-2 and go to the state championship every year. But we have a lot of guys in this locker room who have been in this position before."
Hoover is set to host Hedgesville next week while Nitro hosts Chapmanville.