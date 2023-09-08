Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Herbert Hoover football players, coaches and fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Friday night.

The Huskies broke in brand-new Husky Stadium with a 42-7 win over Nitro in the first game in the history of the venue, which was packed with Hoover fans.

Stories you might like

Tags