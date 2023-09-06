Much like last year, it's been a tale of two seasons for Herbert Hoover and Nitro's football teams.
The Wildcats and Huskies entered last year's meeting with opposite records. Nitro entered the third week of the 2022 season 2-0 with wins over Poca and St. Albans, while Hoover started 0-2, with losses to Scott and Winfield.
The same will be the case Friday as the Huskies (0-2) face the Wildcats (2-0) in Husky Stadium at the new Herbert Hoover High School.
It will be the first official game there, as Hoover has a new home after a 2016 flood damaged the old school.
Hoover righted the ship quickly last season after falling to 0-2 as the Huskies rattled off 10 wins in a row en route to Hoover's first-ever Super Six appearance. The Huskies lost to Independence 42-7.
Hoover's 10-game winning streak began with a 42-21 thumping of Nitro. For the Wildcats, all things went downhill after that loss, as they lost six of their last seven games to finish 3-7.
Nitro enters Friday's contest coming off a season-opening 56-6 win over Poca and an 84-6 victory over St. Albans..
Hoover opened the season with a 50-19 loss at Scott and a 35-22 setback at Winfield.
Nitro quarterback Josh Moody has 19 touchdown passes in his first two games. Moody tallied eight touchdown passes in the Winfield game and had a state-record breaking 11 touchdown passes against Poca.
Hoover coach Joey Fields said Nitro has more talent than he's ever seen.
"When you get that much talent on a team, there's a good chance you're playing in December," Fields said. "I'm very excited to see those guys, coach [Boom] McKinney and [assistant] coaches [Thomas] and [Chad] Lovejoy. And [Wes] Price and all those guys who went through hard times and have really not won much at all the schools they've been at. To get to win, and get an opportunity to win with their kids, that's really cool to see.
"They're a good football team. Obviously, they've benefitted from this transfer thing and we have too. It's the way of athletics in our state right now. They've done a good job."
McKinney knows Nitro is heading into its toughest test yet. The Huskies have won the last four matchups between the teams and eight of the last nine, and Hoover leads the all-time series 25-16.
"We have to get our kids' minds right," McKinney said. "Hoover started off 0-2 last year and came in here and beat us and went on a 10-game winning streak. We have to get them focused. Just because we've won two games like we did last year doesn't mean we've done anything yet. We have to keep them grounded and focused and ready to head into an atmosphere that I'm sure none of these players have witnessed.
"Going into [Hoover's] first home game, I don't know what all they have planned up there, but I'm sure it's going to be pretty exciting and a lot of people there."
Hoover is working to improve its approach, Fields said.
"We don't have very good leadership in our locker room right now," Fields said. "Until it starts bothering guys to not only have the result on the scoreboard on Friday night, but how they approach practice, how they approach film, everything. We have to change.
"On my side, as a coach, I'm trying to motivate and teach and demand and reward."
Hoover is led offensively by quarterback Dane Hatfield. Hatfield completed 13 of 29 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 27 times for 96 yards and a touchdown against Winfield.
McKinney said Nitro's defense -- which has been reliable so far -- will have to step up.
"We just have to make sure the linemen get their calls, and I think we're going to be OK," McKinney said. "I think our defense has done a great job. That's been overlooked this year. Our defense, we're looking for them to have a great game, and we expect great things out of our defense.
"We have to stop the quarterback. That's the bottom line. He's their biggest threat. He has a great arm and can throw it a mile. He's probably the most dangerous with his feet. They have a couple of pretty good running backs too."
Hoover's defense will have its hands full with Moody and his full arsenal of receivers.
"It's very tough," Fields said. "They're good. They got some guys that can run. Our guys have got to go play and play hard and make plays as well."