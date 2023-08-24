Herbert Hoover's Kole Johnson has blossomed into an important piece to the Huskies' ultimate puzzle.
Johnson, a senior lineman, is like many linemen. He is vocal and energetic, and his love for football is contagious.
"Kole Johnson is the type of kid I want Herbert Hoover football to be," Hoover coach Joey Fields said. "He's a kid that came in as a freshman and played a skill position. He knew that his best place to get on the field early and help the team was the move to the offensive line. He did that throughout his freshman season by being a great scout team guy for us. He is a guy that everyone loves in the locker room. He's a leader for us."
Johnson was a part of Fields' first freshman class when he took the job in 2020.
The Huskies and Johnson have grown each season and accomplished new heights, including being the runners-up in last year's Class AA state title game.
"We got a lot of boosts from last year coming up," Johnson said. "Obviously, being state runners-up and a new field, school and equipment, it doesn't get much better than this. I couldn't ask for a better senior year. I'm excited, but also ready to put in the work to make the excitement keep going throughout the season."
Johnson, listed at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, will continue battling a shoulder injury he sustained last season.
"I knew I couldn't come out because I knew we weren't that deep on our line. I kept fighting through it," Johnson said. "Battling through it all, I wanted to be a leader and show everybody that if I can do it, then anybody can do it. I never wanted to come off the field."
The two-way lineman has seen the injury help him get better.
"This injury has made me a whole lot more stronger than what I thought I was," Johnson said. "I've done a lot of things I thought that I never could do with it. It made me more tough. It makes me play better because I know what the pain feels like and know that nothing can get much worse than that."
Fields has seen his senior leader grow off the field, he said, as much as on it.
"Kole's a guy that will do whatever it takes for his teammates and his team," Fields said. "He's a leader, but through the injuries, he cares. He cares about his coaches, teammates and friends. He probably cares more about that than he does the game of football. He's a delight to be around."
Johnson will be asked to play both offensive and defensive line this year.
The Huskies' offensive line will consist of Johnson, Brandon Ramos, Alex Harrison, Mighty Lopez and Zach Hudson.
"All around the board, we're stout at the line. We're tough," Johnson said. "Last year, we had Caden [Dotson] and Connor [Brinkman]. They helped out a lot. This year, we can battle through some things and make everything work."
The Huskies are looking to make it back to Wheeling Island Stadium this year.
"We have to focus on the task at hand," Johnson said. "There's a lot of excitement about these games coming up, but we have to focus week by week. Right now, we're focused on Scott. When Scott's over, we'll focus on Winfield, then it'll be Hedgesville. We cannot be worried about tomorrow. We have to be worried about what's in the now. Coach Fields tells us that you can't change what happened in the past and the past does nothing for us. It's all about the now."
Herbert Hoover unveiled its new school and facilities in front of 4,500 people last Saturday. Emotions were high on a day that Johnson and his teammates expect to remember forever.
"It was a feeling that I had never thought I'd ever have," Johnson said. "My freshman year, we came in and we had nothing. We were starting out at the field on the Elk River. We knew the day was coming and didn't think it would be that big of a day when it happened.
"I remember running out on the field seeing all the people. It made me smile. It showed how much that meant to a lot of people, and football is a big part of the community."