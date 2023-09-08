VAN — Hurley (Virginia) never trailed during its road contest at Van on Friday as the Rebels secured their first victory of the season, 39-14.
“We started believing in each other,” Hurley coach John Paul Justus said. “At halftime I went in and said, ‘Guys, I know you’re up 20-8, but you haven’t played two good quarters. We’re just lucky to be up 20-8.’ I told them that they had to start believing in each other and start pounding.”
Van received the football first, starting its first drive at around its own 40-yard line.
A long run from Easton Moore put Van near the red zone, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs around the Hurley 15-yard line.
Van’s defense held strong on Hurley’s opening drive and forced the Rebels to punt the ball away from their own 1-yard line.
The game’s first score came with around three minutes left in the first quarter, as Hurley quarterback Landon Bailey secured a touchdown rush of around 20 yards on a drive set up by Joshua Duty’s interception.
Canaan Shafer successfully rushed for the two-point conversion to put the Rebels up 8-0.
Van received excellent starting field position on its next drive as a strong return from Josh Marcum, combined with a personal foul against Hurley, started the Bulldogs on the Hurley 34-yard line.
Van found itself in a fourth-and-long situation during that possession. However, Mark Meadows connected with an open Gavin Branham for a 34-yard touchdown to put Van on the scoreboard.
Easton Moore successfully converted the two-point attempt with a run to tie the game at eight as 11:52 remained in the second quarter.
Hurley answered on the following possession thanks to Payton Hurley capping the drive off with a touchdown rush of nearly 10 yards.
The Rebels failed to convert on the ensuing two-point attempt to lead 14-8 with 9:38 remaining in the half.
The Rebels added another touchdown in the first half, as Edwin Hurley rushed for a touchdown of about 25 yards.