VAN — Hurley (Virginia) never trailed during its road contest at Van on Friday as the Rebels secured their first victory of the season, 39-14.

“We started believing in each other,” Hurley coach John Paul Justus said. “At halftime I went in and said, ‘Guys, I know you’re up 20-8, but you haven’t played two good quarters. We’re just lucky to be up 20-8.’ I told them that they had to start believing in each other and start pounding.”

