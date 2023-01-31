The competition for Mondrell Dean was run over by a train.
The Purdue Boilermakers swooped in Wednesday and offered the Hurricane High School linebacker a scholarship. On Tuesday, Dean committed to the West Lafayette, Indiana, program.
“They told me they really want me to come in and play early,” said Dean, who made 139 tackles, 24 for losses, and 11 sacks last season to help the Redskins to the state semifinals.
Dean is one of more than two dozen area high schoolers committed to colleges and eligible to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
The winner of the Huff Award as the premier defensive player in West Virginia and the Howley Award as the state’s top linebacker, Dean possessed 15 major college offers. The 6-foot-3, 237-pound senior narrowed the list to Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio) and Purdue.
Others committed this week include Spring Valley lineman Trey Wahl to Bethany; defensive ends Donovan Garrett of Huntington High and Mari Lawton of South Charleston and linebacker Bryce Davis of Logan to the University of Charleston; Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow to Dayton and fellow Highlander Gavin Adkins to Thomas More.
Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe and Winfield lineman Caden Beam are going to Glenville State, Hurricane wide receiver Bryson Murrell to West Virginia State, Cabell Midland track standout Isaiah Hagley to Pikeville and Cabell Midland running back Zaky Roberts to Fairmont State.