Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220917 sv football 16.jpg
Buy Now

Hurricane head coach Donnie Mays walks the sideline Hurricane takes on Spring Valley during a 2022 game at Spring Valley High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

High school football teams in West Virginia have to make the most of their summers.

With a three-week live period and a limited amount of supplemental flex days, teams have to get creative in order to stay sharp during the offseason. 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags