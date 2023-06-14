High school football teams in West Virginia have to make the most of their summers.
With a three-week live period and a limited amount of supplemental flex days, teams have to get creative in order to stay sharp during the offseason.
Since 2014, Hurricane's way of getting reps has been travelling to college campuses for 7-on-7 competition.
It's more of the same this offseason as Hurricane has four scheduled 7-on-7 visits through June and July.
Hurricane already participated in a 7-on-7 at the University of Tennessee on June 8, and Hurricane will go to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Ohio State on June 21 and WVU on June 23.
The offseason work proved to pay dividends last season as Hurricane made the Class AAA semifinal round for the first time in program history.
"It all started back whenever we initiated the three-week practice window," Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. "It allowed us to go outside and do things with our team that was just different than just practicing football. The 7-on-7s have been around for quite some time, and our state has been a little behind with that."
Mays said the 7-on-7s are good opportunities to show kids college campuses, as well as be seen by coaches.
"It's an opportunity for them to go be in front of bigger schools and see what it looks like and get looked at," Mays said. "I think that's the greatest part of it is, they get the opportunity to be seen. When we're going to multiple schools and the kids are performing at high levels at those skill positions, it's easy to tell them whether a kid can be a receiver at that level or not.
"The coaches are there. The college coaches are there. They are present. They're walking around. For example, at Tennessee, they have this catapult system and they put them on a bunch of kids and watch how they perform, and they're checking all the things they need to look at too. At Tennessee, they bounce around with video cameras and record kids that they're recruiting."
Mays said it's not only beneficial for players to be seen, but it gives the coaches an idea of what they need to work on at skill positions.
"It's not exactly real football, but when the ball is in the air, it becomes real football," Mays said. "We can work on our pass game and our pass coverages and make sure that our eyes and all that are in the right place. I think that's the most important part. It's also a bonding experience."
And Hurricane gets to play against some of the top competition on the east coast as well.
"Last one we were at, there were 36 schools," Mays said. "We played Peachtree Ridge, Georgia. Very athletic, and we did well. We were rotating a lot of guys and we ended up losing by six, but we did well. It's an opportunity to see what we have against the best in the country. Last year we played Cleveland Glenville, who had a five-star defensive back, and we caught a touchdown pass to win against them. I can remember vividly some of the people that we won against, and it's a pretty unique experience."
The earlier 7-on-7 rounds are played on practice fields, but teams that make the championship get to play inside the main stadium.
Regardless, Mays said the kids enjoy participating.
"It's great for the kids," Mays said. "Our kids got excited to go to this. I really don't know what Hurricane has done in the past. I know I've seen them at Marshall and local stuff, but I don't know if they went out like we're going to go outside the state."
Hurricane will be back in West Virginia to participate in the Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7, which is set for June 24 at Cabell Midland.