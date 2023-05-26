Dustin Resler goes into his first high school head coaching position with his eyes wide open.
Resler, a 37-year-old Logan High and West Virginia State graduate, was approved as football coach at South Charleston in March, taking over for Carl Lee, who stepped down in February after going 1-9 in his only season.
Lee, a former All-American defensive back at Marshall and All-Pro with the Minnesota Vikings, inherited a depleted roster with minimal experience at SC last year after the transfer of several accomplished athletes, including Purdue signee Mondrell Dean, who followed former Black Eagles coach Donnie Mays to Hurricane for the 2022-23 school year.
Not surprisingly, the Black Eagles struggled, with seven of their nine losses by 31 or more points and their lone victory coming against winless St. Albans.
Resler, who has been serving as the school librarian and technology teacher at South Charleston, realizes the current state of the Black Eagle program, and embraces the challenge.
“I’ve been a teacher in the building for eight years,” Resler said. “I love this school. I love the kids here. And when I saw that Carl had resigned, I prayed about it and thought long and hard about it. I couldn’t let it go any further without trying.”
Resler brings a diverse background to the position.
He was born in Phoenix, then at age 15 moved with his family to Logan County, and attended Logan High his junior and senior years. He played football as a nose guard and center for three seasons at Fairmont State (2004-07) before transferring to West Virginia State, where he graduated.
Resler served as the wrestling coach at McKinley Middle School in St. Albans for four years, and also spent four years on Mays’ staff at SC (2016-19).
With recent changes in the state’s high school transfer rules, making it easier for athletes to jump from one team to another, programs like SC football could be at a disadvantage, but Resler has thought it through.
“I’ve thought about that,” he said. “At first, I was like every coach, saying, ‘Oh man, what’s the possibility of that happening?’ But when you think about it, kids transfer out all the time and go to another place, or say they’re moving.
“In the long run, if a kid was planning on leaving, obviously they’re not happy with you or the situations you’re in. By forcing them to stay, how much are they going to bring to your program? Being all-in on what you’re trying to do matters.”
South Charleston’s football fortunes have mostly been on the upswing since 2005, earning Class AAA playoff berths 13 times in 18 seasons, including back-to-back state titles under John Messinger in 2008-09, and another under Mays in 2020 when no championship games were held due to COVID-19 restrictions, and titles were granted to remaining eligible teams.
Mays went 55-43 in his nine seasons with eight postseason trips.
Most coaches come into a new job with a game plan, something they want to focus on in order to make the program their own. Resler is no different.
“When I came in,” he said, “one of the things we looked at — what happened last season and in seasons past — is that accountability is something we really want to emphasize. Be on time, be accountable and having good integrity. You take little things about you that make a difference in the long run.
“We’ve really been emphasizing that in the weight room with the kids. We’ve got kids coming out for the football team that didn’t play last year. We’ve been working hard in the weight room, and the kids are seeing success in that.
“The biggest thing we’re seeing is accountability. The kind of hope I have is you can make a difference in a kid’s life by not just focusing on getting him to the next level, but making him a better person. I think that’s the role of a coach: producing better people.”
South Charleston plans on using flex days for practice time five days a week starting on June 5.