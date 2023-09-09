Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON – Curtis Jones ran for three scores and Robert Shockey ran for one and passed for one to lead Cabell Midland past Ironton (Ohio), 34-21, in the Battle at the Border on Saturday night at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Fighting Tigers lost three of four fumbles and the Knights converted each into points to improve to 3-0 on the season and drop Ironton to 3-1.

