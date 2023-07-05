Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — It’s a Long way to the top if you want to win a state title.

Hurricane came close last high school football season, falling to Class AAA runner-up Parkersburg South in the state semifinals. The Redskins have retooled to the point of needing to move players to different positions to get their best on the field. Quarterback is a prime example.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags