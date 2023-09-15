MAN -- Two 3-0 football teams in Mingo Central and Man met at George A. Queen Memorial Field on Friday night, and the Miners used fantastic defense to shutout the host Hillbillies 40-0.
There was no scoring until the 9:37 mark of the second quarter, when Mingo quarterback Chris Ross ran in for a 10-yard TD. The two-point try was good after a pass by Ross to Alex Muncy, and the Miners led 8-0.
MCHS upped their lead to 14-0 with 1:01 left until halftime as Dylan Vance scored on an 88-yard touchdown scamper. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Miners went into the break up by two possessions.
With 7:53 left in the third period, the Miners' lead ballooned to 20-0 after Ross kept the ball for another score, this time from six yards out. The two-point try failed, but the visitors led 20-0 and that was the score after three quarters.
Just 17 seconds into the fourth quarter, Ross threw a dump-off pass to Vance who caught it and ran 43 yards to the house. Amanti Lovett ran in for the two-point conversion, and Mingo led comfortably at 28-0 with 11:43 left in the contest.
Just over a minute later, the Miners' Malaki Sheppard intercepted a pass and took it all the way back 40 yards for a TD. The two-point conversion was no good, but Mingo Central was ahead 34-0 with 10:38 left.
The visitors scored another defensive touchdown not long after as Lovett picked up a Hillbillies' fumble and ran it back 62 yards to the house. The Miners took a knee on the two-point try, and the ballgame ended in a 40-0 final count.
Ross passed for 124 and a score with two interceptions while also rushing for 52 yards and two TDs. Vance had a huge night on the ground with 146 yards and a touchdown while Jace "Bam" Coleman rushed for 43 yards, Keziah Joplin added 25, Duecey Prater had 23 yards, Aidan Burke had 19 yards, and Sheppard had six yards.
Vance had 43 yards receiving and a TD while Burke had 36 yards, Sheppard had 15, and Prater had 14.
Man's Kaleb Mullins rushed for 35 yards while Josh Spriggs rushed for 30. Jayden Brumfield added 20 yards on the ground while Corey Morgan added 12 and quarterback Devon Sanders rushed for four yards.
Mingo Central head coach David Jones praised his defense afterward.
"All of that stuff that people see that's going on in the game, we do it in practice," Jones said. "They take the mentality off of coach (Michael Sheppard) Shep as a defensive coordinator. We still have a lot of work to do with them, but I couldn't be any more proud of those guys."
Jones said his team doesn't overlook anyone and that, when they prepare for someone, they prepare like they're the underdogs. Jones said they are the underdogs.
"Everybody knows we were the underdog from last year," Jones said. "Up to this point, we were 0-2 coming in here, and we wanted to change that. We're trying to change Mingo Central football, and those guys in the locker room are doing it."
Man head coach Harvey Arms said his team didn't play with the energy, enthusiasm and aggressiveness that they normally play with.
"They just whipped us," Arms said. "I can't put a good face on it anywhere. The total ballgame, they just whipped us and outplayed us in all phases."
He said they have to go back, start over, and rev it up again for next week's home matchup against Wyoming East.
"We have a bunch of people hurt, and we're going to have to probably move some people around position-wise and try to learn the whole thing fast," Arms said.
The Miners improved to 4-0 while the Hillbillies fell to 3-1. Mingo is at home next Friday versus defending champion Independence at 7 p.m. while Man is at home against Wyoming East at 7:30 p.m.