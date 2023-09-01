In the Battle of the Bridge, the Nitro Wildcats continued their strong start to the season by showing some offensive muscle in rolling to an 84-6 win over a rebuilding St. Albans Red Dragons team at Crawford Field on Friday night.
After shining in last week’s 56-6 season opening win over Poca in the Battle for the Barrel, Wildcat junior quarterback Josh Moody continued his torrid pace of tossing touchdowns as he nearly tied the J.R House record of 10 touchdown passes in a game by completing 22 of 31 passes for 604 yards and 9 TDs.
Nitro (2-0), for the second straight week, began slowly as the Red Dragons methodically moved the ball down to Nitro’s 33-yard line. However, Wildcat cornerback Zoov Dickerson picked off quarterback Reece Lilly’s pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown, changing the momentum of the game.
“We played really well tonight and we’ve got these guys ready to play four quarters,” Nitro coach Boom McKinney said. “Our guys are looking forward to next week at Hoover. We did have some knucklehead penalties, but we’ll work on it in practice. We’ve got really good receivers out there and we spread it around. I’m really proud of them.”
Following the interception, the St. Albans offense began to struggle and the Wildcats were able to control the action and offensively keep the chains moving as they amassed 382 yards in the first half alone against a very young Red Dragon team.
St. Albans (0-2) is still in the process of turning the program around as they managed minus-7 yards rushing and 50 yards passing.
“We have to fight through adversity,” Red Dragons coach Willie Washington said. “We’re going to keep playing and we’re going to get better. It’s going to take some time.”
Three of Nitro’s four captains for the coin toss played for the Red Dragons last season.
For the Red Dragons, Devin Silvas scored on a 6-yard run for their only score. Teammate James Branham carried three times for 7 yards.
For the Wildcats, Malachi Thompson was on the receiving end of five of the touchdowns for 256 yards.
Nitro stays on the road next week, traveling to Herbert Hoover High School for a key early-season Cardinal Conference showdown with the Huskies. The Red Dragons will be seeking a skid-ending victory by playing their third consecutive home game. They will entertain the visiting Riverside Warriors.