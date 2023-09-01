Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In the Battle of the Bridge, the Nitro Wildcats continued their strong start to the season by showing some offensive muscle in rolling to an 84-6 win over a rebuilding St. Albans Red Dragons team at Crawford Field on Friday night.

After shining in last week’s 56-6 season opening win over Poca in the Battle for the Barrel, Wildcat junior quarterback Josh Moody continued his torrid pace of tossing touchdowns as he nearly tied the J.R House record of 10 touchdown passes in a game by completing 22 of 31 passes for 604 yards and 9 TDs.

