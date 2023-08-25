Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Morgantown began its 2023 season under the lights at Pony Lewis Field with a shutout victory, 65-0, over the visiting South Charleston Black Eagles on Friday night.

The Mohigans enjoyed touchdowns by six different players and took the ball into the end zone on offense, defense and special teams.

