MORGANTOWN — Morgantown began its 2023 season under the lights at Pony Lewis Field with a shutout victory, 65-0, over the visiting South Charleston Black Eagles on Friday night.
The Mohigans enjoyed touchdowns by six different players and took the ball into the end zone on offense, defense and special teams.
The Mohigans racked up 317 total yards of offense, including 261 rushing yards on just 17 attempts. Thirteen players carried the ball for Morgantown, but none of them had more than two attempts.
“Our kids came out and did what we asked them to do tonight,” Morgantown coach Sean Biser said. “We executed the things that we’ve been working on but haven’t been able to run in a live game yet, and we liked what we saw. I was proud of the way we played hard, and when it was time for the first string to come out, our other group went in and did their job also.”
Senior running back Marcus Ullom opened the scoring for Morgantown less than two minutes in on a 6-yard touchdown run with 10:17 to go in the first quarter, and from then on, the floodgates were open.
Morgantown scored three more times in the first quarter alone, twice more on the ground as A.J. Thomas and Bobby Powell each scored in the opening 12 minutes. Powell ran 46 yards untouched up the right sideline and into the end zone with 3:05 remaining in the quarter to extend the Mohigans' lead to 30-0. That came shortly after a 9-yard pass from senior quarterback Maddox Bowers to Ullom just two minutes earlier.
Much of the same story was written in the second frame, as it only took five seconds for the Mohigans to find the end zone once the quarter began. Bowers scampered home from 5 yards out for another Morgantown touchdown. The senior went 6 for 6 through the air for 56 yards and the touchdown to Ullom. He ran for a score as well.
“We went out and executed on all levels of the game and will be happy with that,” Bowers said. “Being able to score a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams doesn’t happen very often, and special teams is something we’ve really emphasized in camp. It’s nice to see it come to be on the field, but we know we have to keep working hard also.”
Morgantown entered the locker room with a 65-0 lead at the break, and it was mutually agreed by both coaches to shorten the third and fourth quarters to eight minutes each with a continuous running clock.
“Being able to have this many players and weapons is what we’ve been working on here,” Biser said. “Seeing our system work and begin to really show what we are is something we are proud of and want to continue to build on.”