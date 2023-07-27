New quarterback, no problem.
Mountain State Athletic Conference high school football coaches tabbed Huntington High to repeat as league champion Thursday during the conference media day event at the Little Creek Golf Course.
The Highlanders return most of their players from last season’s Class AAA state championship team, but will have a new passer, as two-time House Award winner Gavin Lochow graduated and now plays for the University of Dayton.
Huntington High received nine first-place votes and 99 points in the coaches poll. Hurricane picked up one No. 1 nod and 81 points. Cabell Midland was picked third, with 79 points, followed by George Washington (76), Spring Valley (60), Parkersburg (51), Capital (37), Riverside (30), South Charleston (24) and St. Albans (13).
HHS head coach Billy Seals was on vacation. Assistant Kyle Gwinn filled in for him.
“We have a young duo of quarterbacks in Jaxon Hatfield and Avonte Crawford coming up,” Gwinn said of a pair of sophomores. “We have a lot of guys returning. The big thing about the MSAC, though, is it is tough. Easily six or seven playoff teams come from this conference.”
Each coach offered a snapshot analysis of his team:
Cabell Midland
Knights coach Luke Salmons said he has nearly 100 players out, with three — running back Curtis Jones, linebacker Cannon Lewis and offensive lineman Michael Lunsford — having received NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Salmons said he expects more players to follow suit.
“I feel like we’ll have a good football team,” said Salmons, whose squad went 6-4 last year. “The kids have worked really hard all summer. We feel confident. We open with tough teams and we end with tough teams. You have to bring your A-game every week.”
Capital
The Cougars improved from 1-9 to 3-7 under coach Mark Mason, who said he expects another jump this year despite having just two seniors on the roster.
“We’re young,” Mason said. “We have a quarterback returning, Fernando Valdivia. We have some other guys who’ve seen a little bit of action in [running backs] Cam Harris and Jamal Dotson, who can come in and do some good things for us.”
Mason also mentioned several linemen and said he’s looking forward to the season.
“I like where we are right now,” he said. “You have to keep pushing. We went 1-9 and that was disappointing. Then we went 3-7. Hopefully this year we’ll definitely be improved in every area of the game.”
George Washington
The Patriots return a plethora of talent, but just seven seniors. One is quarterback Abe Fenwick, who committed to play college ball at William & Mary.
“We’re very fortunate to have a lot of skill coming back and as fine a quarterback as there is in this state,” coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “We have four skill guys who probably can play for anybody in this conference. On the line, we lost a lot of seniors.”
Edwards said his squad will be tested early.
“Our schedule is very unforgiving,” Edwards said, noting the team’s first four games are against Cabell Midland, Ashland, Hurricane and Huntington High. “That’s a tough row to hoe. We’ll have to work and get after it.”
Hurricane
Redskins coach Donnie Mays said he’s optimistic about a big, strong, mobile offensive line, one of the better receiving corps he’s had and a pair of talented quarterbacks, including Marshall University-bound JacQai Long. He said replacing players such as Jeremiah Riffle, Lucas Rippetoe and Mondrell Dean, however, will be a challenge after a 10-3 season and state semifinal appearance.
“We had a lot of talent leave us who were integral for what we did,” Mays said. “I’m really excited about our offensive line from left to right. It’s got a lot of experience.”
Parkersburg
Second-year coach Matt Kimes said 18 months of experience could do wonders for the Big Reds.
“Year 2 in the same system with a bunch of returning guys, we’re excited about what we’re doing right now,” Kimes said. “We did some really good things in the summer.”
Second-team All-MSAC quarterback David Parsons returns, as does kicker Casey Stanley, who also stars at wide receiver and defensive back. Wide receiver/defensive back Anthony Ice, among others, also earned mention from Kimes.
Riverside
Warriors sixth-year coach Alex Daugherty, 29, didn’t mention players, choosing to take a more philosophical approach to media day. Riverside, 3-7 last year, has been hit hard in recent seasons by the loss of transfers.
“We’re going to coach the kids who are there,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty said success isn’t measured just by wins and losses.
“Each year presents a lot of challenges with how the world works and the issues we deal with from day to day,” Daugherty said. “It’s a selfless job, a thankless job. I think that’s why I love it so much. I keep coming back because at the end of the day, we all have a mission to be the best we can for our kids. We have a huge opportunity to develop kids. What better way to do it than the best game in the world?”
South Charleston
Dustin Resler is the lone new coach in the MSAC, replacing Carl Lee, who stepped aside after a 1-9 season in 2022. Resler said he’s excited about senior quarterback Jacob Wilson, junior punter/receiver Trey Hayes and sophomore linebacker receiver Kayden Hackman.
“Alongside our returning players, we welcome some talented newcomers in Morgan Watts, a freshman who’ll be a force to be reckoned with on the offensive and defensive line, Eli Pendleton, a senior wide receiver and corner who’ll definitely bring his A-game,” he said, “and we’re proud to have Izzy Marino, a senior kicker who is our first female football player in our school history.”
St. Albans
How young are the Red Dragons?
“We’re very young,” coach Willie Washington said. “We have two seniors.”
Young, but strong. Washington said several players reached the 1,000-pound club in combined weightlifting in the offseason. Washington said his team is quick, but not very big. He mentioned lineman Xavier Patterson and running back Devin Silvas, a pair of sophomores, as players who have shown promise, along with senior lineman Evan Rowe and freshman quarterback Peyton Brown.
Spring Valley
Brad Dingess is in his 16th year coaching the Timberwolves and said this team is unique.
“This team probably has the most question marks coming in,” Dingess said. “We have a lot of young, new faces. This is the smallest senior class I’ve had. We have a lot of kids out, but not a lot of guys with Friday night experience.”
Spring Valley returns two starters on defense.
“But I don’t think they’re going to play the position they started in last year,” Dingess said. “I feel like we have a bunch of kids who can play [that] I feel good about. I feel like we have some depth. The kids are great. They work hard and are fun to be around.”