Chapmanville and Nitro will meet on the gridiron for the eighth time ever on Friday night at Underwood Field in Nitro.
The Tigers have won the previous seven meetings while outscoring the Wildcats 258-99.
Both teams took their first loss last week. Nitro fell to Herbert Hoover 42-7, while Chapmanville was shut out by Winfield 28-0.
Wildcats coach Boom McKinney is trying to regroup Nitro after a wake-up call against the Huskies last week.
"I don't think we played as well as we could have, but I'm making no excuses," McKinney said. "[Hoover] had a good game plan and put it on us last week. Our guys have had a good week of practice. We'll see what we come out with Friday night."
Nitro struggled offensively last Friday as the Wildcats were held to 173 total yards of offense while giving up 371 yards defensively.
McKinney and his staff have preached the little things this week.
"We have to execute," McKinney said. "We did not execute well last week. That's the bottom line. We had a good game plan, but there was a little bit of confusion. Offensively, at times, we got it fixed, but we need to execute better. We coached them up this week, and we'll see."
Chapmanville's shutout loss last week was its first since 43-0 in 2020 against North Marion.
"We worked on us this week and got better at the little things," Tigers coach Zach Belcher said. "I tell my boys all the time that it's the little things that separates the good teams from great teams. That's what we did, worked on the little things again."
Chapmanville is in the midst of a difficult stretch. After Nitro, the Tigers will go toe-to-toe with Scott and Herbert Hoover in consecutive weeks.
"In our coaches meeting, we called that 'murderer's row,'" Belcher said. "It's going to be tough. The Cardinal Conference is one of the best conferences in the state right now. That new point rule with strength of schedule is going to help us too. We're going to have to win some games."
Nitro is third in Class AA in points per game, averaging 49.
Chapmanville has held opponents to an average of 16 points per game.
The Wildcats' offense starts with quarterback Josh Moody, who has 19 passing touchdowns this season.
"I see an athletic team out there," Belcher said of Nitro. "They've got some good players on both sides of the ball. They're going to be fast. It's going to be a good matchup and test for us this week. We have to rally to the football. We're going to match up well defensively with them."
The Tigers' offense has posted 17 points per game in its first three contests.
McKinney sees this as another true test against a strong team.
"They're big up front, but they're always big and strong," McKinney said. "They got a couple good skill guys. Their quarterback and running backs are good. Our guys hit the reset button this week. They seem like they're pumped up and ready to go."
Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.