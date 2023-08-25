Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nitro junior quarterback Josh Moody erupted on Friday night at Underwood Field.

Moody tallied eight touchdown passes — accounting for every single Wildcat touchdown — as Nitro routed Poca 56-6, opening its 2023 campaign with a win in the Battle for the Barrel.

Stories you might like

Tags