Nitro junior quarterback Josh Moody erupted on Friday night at Underwood Field.
Moody tallied eight touchdown passes — accounting for every single Wildcat touchdown — as Nitro routed Poca 56-6, opening its 2023 campaign with a win in the Battle for the Barrel.
Moody completed 24 of his 31 passes for 411 yards and one interception.
Moody, a Riverside transfer who made his Nitro debut Friday, had more passing yards than Poca (0-1) had total yards as the Dots tallied 227 total yards.
Poca quarterback Peyton Cook was stymied as he completed 7 of his 13 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Poca struck first with a touchdown with 3:31 left in the first quarter and the Dots took a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point.
Moody and the Wildcats responded with 56 unanswered points, sparked by three second-quarter touchdowns scored within a span of nine minutes.
“I think it was just getting more comfortable,” Moody said. “We just needed to settle in. I feel like I needed to complete a pass down the field. After that, I just hit my rhythm.”
Nitro has won the last two matchups against its Cardinal Conference foe and the Wildcats (1-0) improve to 48-35-6 all-time against the Dots since the teams began playing in 1930.
“It’s one of our biggest rivals, if not our biggest rival,” Nitro coach Boom McKinney said of Poca. “They’ve been excited; they’ve been talking it up. I wasn’t surprised with a little bit of rust with an actual game. They fixed it in the second quarter, and they started rolling.”
Poca coach Seth Ramsey gave credit to Nitro.
“They’re really, really good,” Ramsey said. “If they stay healthy, they’re a [state] semifinal football team. We did a lot of things the first half that hurt us. We put some good drives together. Pre-snap penalties and post-snap penalties, we couldn’t get over the hump. We came out and I thought our guys played hard. We gotta get better.”
Turnovers cost Poca as the Dots lost five fumbles.
McKinney was nearly at a loss for words when asked about Moody.
“That kid is amazing,” McKinney said. “You’re gonna see a lot more of that. He puts in a lot of work. We have some athletes. We spread them around. He has a lot of weapons.”
Moody found seven receivers throughout the game, and five different targets caught a touchdown pass.
Malachi Thompson caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns, Ashton Crouch caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown, Chris Hall caught a 37-yard touchdown pass, Michael Wines tallied a reception for 19 yards, Elijah Littlejohn caught six passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns, Charles Cantrell pulled in two passes for 20 yards and Amellio Miller led the way with 110 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown.
“It makes it really fun,” Moody said about his wealth of receivers. “It’s all them. They’re out there making plays. All I have to do is get them the ball and they’re gonna do great things. It’s amazing having that much talent around me. It makes it really fun.”
Nitro won the toss and elected to receive. The Wildcats went three-and-out on their first possession, allowing Poca to take over at its own 44-yard line. Eleven plays and 56 yards later, Bonnett rushed a yard to give Poca a 6-0 lead early.
Moody lost a fumble on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession and it looked as though Poca had all the momentum, but Cook returned the favor by losing a fumble of his own.
With the ball back, Nitro earned its first first down of the game with time expiring in the first quarter.
From there, the rout was on. When Moody found Thompson for a 51-yard touchdown pass down the Poca sideline, he said he locked in.
“That really loosened everything up for me and allowed me to play free, and we started hitting our groove,” Moody said.
Nitro hits the road next week to play St. Albans, while Poca hosts Chapmanville.