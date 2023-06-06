Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia North-South Football Classic is akin to a playoff team that overcomes a challenge, surviving and advancing.

The game, conducted by the state’s coaches association, not only has overcome the mess created by COVID-19 and downturns in the economy, it has thrived. Director Bob Mullett said the contest is an $80,000 endeavor that has grown from one sponsor to 21.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

