The West Virginia North-South Football Classic is akin to a playoff team that overcomes a challenge, surviving and advancing.
The game, conducted by the state’s coaches association, not only has overcome the mess created by COVID-19 and downturns in the economy, it has thrived. Director Bob Mullett said the contest is an $80,000 endeavor that has grown from one sponsor to 21.
“We used to give out $500 scholarships,” Mullett said Tuesday at the game’s media day at West Virginia State University. “Then it went to $750. Now it’s at $1,000. We go all over the state for this.”
Players are thrilled he did. The 36 players on each squad will square off at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium. The game is the culmination of a week of practice and other activities, such as a bowling, swimming and movie night.
“It’s an honor” to play in the game, said Winfield fullback Caden Beam. “It’s one last chance for all of us to compete. I’m really excited. In practice, we get after it hard, but we flip our switches on and off from being serious to goofing around. We have a lot of fun.”
North coach Paul Burdette of Roane County said he’s impressed with the talent his team features and the work ethic of the players. The kids are enjoying themselves, but the competitor in each comes out on the field.
“We’ve had a really good week,” Burdette said. “I like the sportsmanship and the way they interact. It’s about being here, being an all-star, then strapping it on Saturday and getting after it.”
South coach Mark Agosti of Van said he, too, is pleased.
“It’s a privilege to be here and get to know kids and their personalities,” Agosti said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s amazing what goes into this.”
Neither coach gave away the game plan for Saturday. Traditionally, the game features plenty of passing and a few trick plays. Both said putting together the X’s and O’s isn’t as difficult as accumulating the Jimmys and Joes.
“Putting together a roster was tough,” Agosti said. “That’s work. We were still putting together a roster on Sunday. Getting kids to commit and show up and call us back, that part’s been tough. [On-field aspects] is the fun part.”
Burdette said he faced challenges building the North roster.
“We started in January,” Burdette said. “A kid would commit, then something would come up and plans change, so they can’t come and we have to find someone else. But I think we’re all looking forward to Saturday. If someone didn’t show up, OK. The preparation part is the fun part.”
Many NCAA Division I college signees declined to play in the game. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Dayton), Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Marshall), Hurricane defensive end Mondrell Dean (Purdue), George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Virginia Tech) and Morgantown tight end Noah Braham (West Virginia) would have been significant boosts to the all-star teams, but all declined to play.
The rosters, though, aren’t without talent. Several players have signed to play with Division II schools, including Spring Valley defensive back Kyrell Lewis, who is headed to Glenville State.
“It feels good being picked,” Lewis said. “The first day was a lot to take in. There were some coverages I’ve never run before, but we catch on quick.”