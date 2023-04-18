Brad Paisley attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall in 2021, in New York.
Glen Dale, West Virginia, native and three-time Grammy Award-winning county music star Brad Paisley will be making a trip back to his home state this fall.
Herbert Hoover High School announced via social media on Monday that Paisley will be present on Aug. 19 -- opening night at the new Husky Stadium -- for Hoover's football scrimmage against John Marshall.
John Marshall is Paisley's alma mater. He is a 1991 alumnus.
It is not clear if Paisley will perform and Herbert Hoover athletic director Richard Parsons said the details are yet to be determined.
"We've been in talks with him and his father for the last couple of weeks about planning this," Parsons said. "On Friday, we got confirmation that he would be able to come on [Aug. 19]. Him and his dad told us we could go ahead and put out that they were coming. Later on this week, we are sitting down and calling and talking with him to iron out the details. Right now, all we have is a date. Later on this week, we'll have a lot more details."
Paisley visited West Virginia in 2016 after a devastating flood that killed 23 people in this state and Virginia, and damaged more than 70% of the old Herbert Hoover High. Paisley donated money to the relief effort.