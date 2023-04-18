Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

2021 Michael J. Fox Foundation Gala
Brad Paisley attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall in 2021, in New York.

 Charles Sykes

Glen Dale, West Virginia, native and three-time Grammy Award-winning county music star Brad Paisley will be making a trip back to his home state this fall. 

Herbert Hoover High School announced via social media on Monday that Paisley will be present on Aug. 19 -- opening night at the new Husky Stadium -- for Hoover's football scrimmage against John Marshall. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

