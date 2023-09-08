Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BUFFALO -- The Poca Dots picked up their first win of the season Friday after running away from Buffalo 49-16 in a battle of previously winless teams.

The Dots started early and fast by posting 35 points in the first quarter, including 21 points in the final 2:30.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

