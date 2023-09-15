Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

POCA — In a key midseason matchup of Cardinal Conference foes, Poca came out on top 26-20 in a nailbiter over visiting Logan in front of a large, energized crowd at O.O. White Stadium Friday night.

Poca sophomore running back Brad Jones scored on a 3-yard scamper with to break a 20-all tie with 46 seconds left in the game, but the Dots then had to bat down three Hail Mary passes into the end zone from a rallying Wildcat team, which had come from 14 points down in the second half.

