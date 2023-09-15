POCA — In a key midseason matchup of Cardinal Conference foes, Poca came out on top 26-20 in a nailbiter over visiting Logan in front of a large, energized crowd at O.O. White Stadium Friday night.
Poca sophomore running back Brad Jones scored on a 3-yard scamper with to break a 20-all tie with 46 seconds left in the game, but the Dots then had to bat down three Hail Mary passes into the end zone from a rallying Wildcat team, which had come from 14 points down in the second half.
“The game plan on that last drive was to let Preston [Bonnett] get the ball and let him do his thing” said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. Bonnett finished the night with 201 yards on 33 carries.
“He’s a heckuva ballplayer. The great thing about him is that he loves his teammates. He doesn’t want the spotlight. He’s just a great kid. A humble guy. All these guys love each other and have learned how to win. I am so proud of these guys. They had their back against the wall.”
The first half saw long time-consuming drives by both teams, with Poca using the run and Logan using the pass. Bonnett carried 18 times for 111 yards in the first half alone.
After a 7-7 tie ending the first quarter, the Dots offensive line began containing the Wildcat defensive line, allowing Bonnett to rip off chunks of 12 to 15 yards around the ends. Jones was able to hit paydirt from 12 yards out with 1:39 left until halftime to give Poca a 14-7 lead.
The Dots got a gift when -- on Logan’s first offensive play following the ensuing kickoff -- Wildcats quarterback Adam Baisden fumbled trying to scramble away. Poca defensive lineman Jacob Paul picked up the loose ball and carried it 22 yards to the end zone, giving Poca a 20-7 halftime lead.
“That last few minutes before halftime really, really hurt us,” said Logan coach Gary Mullins. “But you know sometimes it’s just not meant to be. We had a bunch of plays there at the end of the game, but we just couldn’t make any play work for us. Hats off to them but our guys kept fighting to the end.”
Logan fought back the entire second half, turning a 20-6 deficit into a 20-all tie by scoring on a Caden Justice 1-yard run and a key 40-yard pass from Baisden to Justice with 5:38 remaining in the game. However, Mullins called a timeout on the extra point kick that subsequently failed. This set up Poca’s gallant final drive for the go-ahead score.
The Dots (2-2), who began the season with back-to-back Cardinal Conference losses to Nitro and Chapmanville, came into the game having rebounded with last week’s 49-16 win over Class A Buffalo.
Taking the field after a bye week, Logan (1-2) was playing its third straight road game after opening the season with a loss at Man and pulling away from Sissonville in the fourth quarter for a 46-21 win two weeks ago. Logan entered the game No. 18 in the Class AA playoff ratings.
For the Wildcats, Baisden threw for 268 yards, hitting on 22 of 37 tosses. He also rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries. Logan will play its first home game of the season next week by hosting Winfield.
The Dots hit the road to Spencer next Friday night to play Roane County.