It will be a tale of two sidelines come Friday night in South Hills at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
The Hurricane Redskins want to remain unbeaten. However, the George Washington Patriots are looking to ruin Hurricane’s perfect start and pick up their first win.
GW (0-2) dropped its first two games of the season, to Cabell Midland and Ashland (Kentucky).
The Redskins (2-0) won two meetings with the Patriots last season. Hurricane blew past GW 56-7 in the regular season and 56-28 in the Class AAA playoffs.
“We have been playing good football against good football teams,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “We have to be more consistent. We got uncharacteristic this past weekend. We don’t drop balls, but we dropped eight balls, with three in the end zone.
“We have to continue getting better and staying focused by staying with the game plan.”
Edwards believes that for the Patriots to end this cold streak, they are going to have to play perfect football.
“We are going to have to play mistake-free and cause [Hurricane] some mistakes,” Edwards said. “We need to put some pressure on them, and I’m not talking about the quarterback. I’m talking about pressure to play a little bit and give them something to struggle with.”
Hurricane has outscored its first two opponents 156-7.
Redskins coach Donnie Mays has been pleased with Hurricane’s start and knows GW will come ready to play Friday.
“This is going to be our first true test, and that is not taking anything away from Winfield and Capital,” Mays said. “George Washington has been an outstanding football team for a long time. We know that they’re going to give us their best shot. The type of playmakers they have are really good. We have to be prepared and disciplined to slow guys like that down.”
Mays simply wants Hurricane to continue its early dominance against a conference foe.
“The biggest key is that we fly to the football,” Mays said. “We need to continue forcing turnovers, which we’ve done a good job of in our first two games. The disruption the defensive line and linebackers are causing is helping our secondary tremendously.”
George Washington leads the all-time series 18-11 despite losing the last two meetings.
Edwards sees another tall task going against a highly regarded Hurricane team.
“They play fast, with a lot of confidence,” Edwards said. “They believe in what they are doing. We are going to have to match their intensity and confidence. We have been concentrating on that in practice and will try and match it the best we can.”
GW has gone toe-to-toe with high-level quarterbacks this season.
This week, the Patriots will try and contain Hurricane quarterback JacQai Long. Long has posted a combined 434 yards and seven touchdowns through two games this season.
“He is confident and poised,” Edwards said. “He is a big threat. He helps them go and brings them another dimension. He is a good quarterback. You don’t get college offers if you aren’t. He is another challenge for us. We are not getting any breaks, and no one is feeling sorry for us.”
Hurricane aims to slow down GW’s quarterback and wide receiver combo of Abe Fenwick and Keegan Sack. Fenwick is averaging 208 passing yards this season, including four total touchdowns. Sack has recorded 13 receptions for 150 yards and one score through two weeks.
“We have to disrupt the passing game,” Mays said. “We have to get [Fenwick] off his landmark, which, he’s good with his feet. When you get him off his landmark, you’ve got to be able to control him and keep him in an area that you want to bottle him up. I expect his best shot.”