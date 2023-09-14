Herbert Hoover and Hedgesville each enter Friday's contest with momentum. Now, it is simply a matter of which can ruin that momentum for the other.
"We have believed that we have a good football team the whole time," Huskies coach Joey Fields said. "It takes a little longer to kind of get going with the new guys coming and everything that we lost last year. We like our team and where we're at. It's not ideal to [start] 0-2 every year, but these guys have been in that position before. There's a lot of fight."
Friday's game will be Hoover's first against a Class AAA team since 2014, when Nitro was AAA.
Hedgesville heads to Elkview having won its last two games by a combined 53-14.
"They're a good football team," Fields said. "They got three or four guys on the field that can run better than anybody. They can really go. This is a team that has seen good competition like the Musselman and Martinsburgs of the world. They've seen a lot of good football players across from them.
"We have to play better than what we did last week. We will, because I'm seeing it in practice."
The Huskies posted 371 yards of offense in a 42-7 win last week over Nitro.
Hedgesville wants to continue riding its defensive success, especially against an explosive offense like Hoover.
"The biggest thing for us right now is, we're going to need guys step up in key roles," Eagles coach Matt Faircloth said. "We've been beat up the last couple weeks. Are the next guys up ready to go? That's our main focus this week. In order for us to keep this trend, it's going to be the guys that you don't ever hear about."
Hoover's offense is averaging 28 points per game this season.
Faircloth doesn't want Hedgesville to be fooled by the Huskies' record.
"Coach Fields has coached them well," Faircloth said. "Offensively, they can run and throw the ball. Their line has good size up front. Defensively, they line up in multiple fronts and ... fly around the football. Everything I see on film is what we expected."
Of Herbert Hoover's 371 yards last week, the Huskies rushed for 267 and threw for 104.
"We need to get them in second-and-long and third-and-long situations," Faircloth said. "That way, we can try to do some things in coverage and bring some pressure from different places."
Fields still sees a few offensive deficiencies, despite the productivity last week.
"We have to continue getting better at the continuity and timing from the quarterback and receivers," Fields said. "Our defensive backs have seen huge strides, but our linebackers have to get better. We're playing a lot of guys that have never played that position. With more games, practice, reps and experience, they'll continue getting better."
This is the second-ever meeting between the Huskies and the Eagles, and the first since 1995. Hedgesville won that one, 35-14, in the playoffs at Laidley Field.
The Huskies are 1-3 all-time against Eastern Panhandle schools.
