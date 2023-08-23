Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cabell Midland’s 28-21 season-opening loss at George Washington last year was a microcosm of the Knights’ high school football season.

Coach Luke Salmons used terms such as “frustrating, disappointing, so close, almost” and the like after that game and to describe a year that ended with a 6-4 record and first-round exit from the playoffs. Even scheduling was a source of consternation, as Cabell Midland found just nine regular-season opponents.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags