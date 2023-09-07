Eighteen miles separate Poca and Buffalo's high schools, and every time they meet, it's a battle.
The Dots and Bison will face off for the 54th time Friday at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium.
Poca leads the all-time series 42-11. However, the Dots and Bison have split the last six meetings. Poca has won the last three, with the last meeting in 2020.
Both teams are searching for their first win this season. Poca enters 0-2 after losses to Nitro and Chapmanville. Buffalo dropped its season opener last week to Petersburg, 39-0.
"Every game should be the most important that week," Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. "Many people have played in this game. This is big for both communities. This is a game that was played for years, and the fact that it's back on the schedule is exciting for us and both schools."
Ramsey sees a bright future for Buffalo, despite the Bison's youth and low numbers.
"[Buffalo coach Bob Mullett] does a good job of throwing a lot of different formations and looks at you that you have to prepare and get ready for," Ramsey said. "They lost some kids to other schools that would be instrumental in what they'd be trying to do.
"There's nothing coach Mullett hasn't seen. There's nothing that's going to faze him or their team. They take the personality of their head coach by being a tough group of kids."
Buffalo is looking to bounce back after its loss to the Vikings.
Mullett wants the Bison to do the little things to be able to improve after last week's performance.
"We have to tackle and block better," Mullett said. "We did not tackle well in the open field. We got a lot of freshmen, sophomores and new kids playing. We had a whole lot of missed tackles at Petersburg.
"As we watched film after the game, Poca is well-coached. They got kids who are used to winning a couple years ago. Poca is a tremendous AA program. They'll be back quick because they got great people."
One of the first things the Buffalo coaching staff spotted in preparing for Poca is the size its offensive line presents.
The Dots have an experienced offensive line, led by Tony Belcher (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), Hayden Thompson (6-3, 255), Nick Dillard (6-4, 285), Rome Bragg (6-4, 250) and Jacob Paul (5-10, 225).
"They got tremendous size on the offensive and defensive line," Mullett said. "What we got to figure out is how to move some of those guys. That's gonna be a big task for us."
Mullett likes his size Buffalo has this season, but knows that group has to step up.
"Our linemen who we depend on, like Cade Allman, Trenton Luikhart, David Sayne and Dylan Johnson, have to play better," Mullett said. "They can play better and they've got some experience. We've got to lean on our offensive and defensive line. We have two ninth-grade quarterbacks in Connor and Grant [Weaver]. We're young about everywhere you're looking."
On the flip side, an important piece to Buffalo's puzzle is senior Chris Williams (5-9, 160).
Ramsey and his staff recognize that containing Williams will be a challenge, because the senior playmaker is always moving.
"They do a good job moving Williams around," Ramsey said. "He's a good football player. They do a good job of getting him the ball, moving him around and trying to get him in space. We've got to make sure we know if he's lined up out wide, slot or backfield. We have to know where he is, then a lot of it's fundamentally getting after the football. If you don't wrap him up, he's going to break tackles."