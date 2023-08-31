It’s normally an instant classic when the Winfield Generals and Herbert Hoover Huskies take the field against one another.
The same can be expected Friday evening at Generals Stadium, especially after both meetings last year were decided by five points or less.
Winfield got the upper hand in the first meeting last year by holding Hoover to its lowest regular-season point total as the Generals earned a 19-14 road victory.
However, Hebert Hoover got the last laugh in the Class AA quarterfinals by knocking off the top-seeded Generals 27-26 following a touchdown with two seconds remaining.
It will be their 14th meeting with Winfield leading the series 9-4. However, the Huskies have had the advantage lately by winning two of the last three.
“It’s a big game and an exciting week,” said Winfield coach Eddie Smolder. “It’s a rivalry game and a Cardinal Conference game. It’s our next game, so it’s the most important. We’re focused on us and trying to improve each day in practice that way we have the best chance to play on Friday.”
Winfield was shut out in its season opener last week against Putnam County rival Hurricane 63-0.
Hoover coach Joey Fields still sees a strong team in Winfield.
“A little bit of me wants to say they’re just as good, maybe better, than last year,” Fields said. “They are a very good football team that can do a lot. They present you with a lot of problems.”
The Huskies are also looking to rebound after their Week 1 loss to the Scott Skyhawks 50-19.
Fields wants to see a different team in Week 2 than what he saw last weekend.
“We gotta finish better,” Fields said. “We had our opportunities, but credit to [Scott]. It’s 30-19 and we got inside the 15 twice. We don’t capitalize. We gotta finish the play, even when things don’t go our way, we gotta respond better.”
Winfield struggled to slow down Hurricane’s dual-threat quarterback JacQai Long last Thursday. Long posted 223 total yards and four touchdowns.
The Generals will have their hands full again this week against Hoover’s dual-threat quarterback Dane Hatfield.
“He’s proven that he’s a gamer,” Smolder said. “He does well in tough situations. We’ve got to be able to play coverage and bring pressure at different times. We’ve got to tackle well across the board.”
Winfield also possesses a mobile quarterback in Chase Massey, who rushed for a team-high 91 yards last week against the Redskins.
Hoover will try to contain Massey as much as possible come Friday night.
“That’s a hard task,” Fields said. “He’s special. This is a kid that can fly. He’s a kid that they’re asking to do a lot. He looks like a good field quarterback, then he’s in spread, then understanding the dropback. That’s a lot to ask out of a kid. He does it really well. He’s going to have a humongous season. I hope he doesn’t have too big of a game on Friday.”
Winfield’s defensive line is an important piece of how effective the Generals could be defensively.
It all starts with Caleb Kuhl, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound lineman. Kuhl was disruptive against Hurricane, including a sack in the first quarter.
Smolder expects his senior leader to be a factor early. “He’s got to continue being a leader, watching film, improving his technique and fundamentals like everyone else on the team,” Smolder said.
Fields understands that his offensive line will have to step up to contain Kuhl.
“We have a good wrap around that, but blocking him is a task,” Fields said. “A task that we had a hard time doing last year with guys that we even have back. He’s a good player and made big plays in the Hurricane game.”