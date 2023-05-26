Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dustin Resler goes into his first high school head coaching position with his eyes wide open.

Resler, a 37-year-old Logan High and West Virginia State graduate, was approved as football coach at South Charleston in March, taking over for Carl Lee, who stepped down in February after going 1-9 in his only season.

Stories you might like

Tags