Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Either Riverside or St. Albans was going to pick up its first victory of the season and a much-needed confidence boost as the two programs faced off against each other on Friday.

The Warriors did just that as Riverside shut out St. Albans 53-0 on the road at Crawford Field in the Dick Whitman Memorial Classic to improve to 1-2. The Red Dragons fell to 0-3.

Stories you might like

Tags