Either Riverside or St. Albans was going to pick up its first victory of the season and a much-needed confidence boost as the two programs faced off against each other on Friday.
The Warriors did just that as Riverside shut out St. Albans 53-0 on the road at Crawford Field in the Dick Whitman Memorial Classic to improve to 1-2. The Red Dragons fell to 0-3.
Whitman was the longtime coach at DuPont and Riverside, and led the Panthers to back-to-back state championships in 1992 and 1993. His son, Rick Whitman, is the current longtime baseball coach at St. Albans.
“They deserved this, and I’m really happy for them,” Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said. “To win like this in the Dick Whitman Classic. He meant so much to both communities. He was such a great man and leader, and someone I strive to be like every day. It’s just a blessing.
“We had a really tough first two weeks, and we just kept preaching to stay with it and run the course. They did and had a great week of practice and probably the best we have had since I’ve been here. They wanted to change, and knew that we had to in order to turn this around.”
Riverside quarterback Caden Ray, who rushed for 158 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns rushing and another TD through the air, agreed with Daugherty on it being a big win for the Warriors.
“This is a great win, and I really think we deserve it,” Ray said. “We’ve been through all the transfers and everyone leave us. We wanted to show that we really can still play and we have playmakers left. It’s a great feeling.”
Riverside had five touchdowns in the first half in leading 32-0 and five different players had TDs for the Warriors, including Jase Cook, Malik Brown, Christian Holcomb, Bryce Green and Ray. For the game, 14 different players had rushing attempts.
“Spreading that love is huge,” Daugherty said. “These young guys got to play a lot of football. It’s a really good feeling and I’m really happy for them. We had a lot of players make play. We had a freshman [Roland Ford] with a pick-six and intercept two passes.”
The first offensive drive of the game for Riverside set the tone on what kind of night it might be for both teams. The Warriors faced a second-and-37 but were able to overcome it and score a touchdown.
Ray ran for 14 and 9 yards to set up fourth-and-14 from the Red Dragons' 29-yard line. The junior attempted a fluttering pass that Cook somehow caught among several defenders, and ran it the rest of the way for a touchdown and 6-0 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter.
“That first drive was pretty huge,” Ray said. “We never gave up and got the touchdown. I kind of got the jitters out of me. We did a great job all around on offense and defense, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone.”
Brown ran for a 37-yard touchdown run for the Warriors to take a 12-0 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Holcomb ran for a 2-yard TD, Green ran for a 38-yard touchdown, and Ray took one in from 5 yards out for another score and 32-0 lead.
St. Albans couldn’t get much done offensively, especially in the first half. The Red Dragons had 1 total yard in the first quarter, and were in negative total yards until their final drive in the second quarter upped their total to 32.
On the first offensive play of the second half, Ray scampered around the left end for a 65-yard touchdown run to up the Riverside advantage to 39-0, and that is how the score remained until the fourth quarter.
The Warriors called off the dogs after that, pulling their starters, and 13 different Riverside players carried the ball after the third quarter.
Malique Thomas added a 25-yard touchdown run for the Warriors in the fourth quarter and Rachel Siders booted the extra point. Roland Ford returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown for Riverside to round out the scoring.