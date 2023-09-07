Something has to give.
St. Albans and Riverside's football teams are set to face off for the 21st time in history on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at St. Albans' Crawford Field. The Red Dragons and Warriors each enter the game with 0-2 records.
St. Albans is coming off lopsided losses to Parkersburg (56-0) and Nitro (84-6), while Riverside dropped its opener to Woodrow Wilson (38-13) with a follow-up loss to Parkersburg (47-0).
One will be walking away with victory No. 1 on Friday night.
If the Red Dragons win, it will be the first for St. Albans since Oct. 29, 2021. The Red Dragons downed Capital 27-19 that night and haven't won since. St. Albans went 0-10 in 2022 under then-first year coach Willie Washington.
Washington and the Red Dragons aren't much better off this season as nine players transferred over the offseason. Regardless, Washington said he and Riverside coach Alex Daugherty will bring hungry teams that are ready to play.
"I think Daugherty is going to have his kids ready to play, and I'm going to have mine ready to play to their ability," Washington said. "Just go play the game. I've never experienced a situation like this. It's unfortunate that neither team can really showcase what they have. I'm nearly at a loss for words about it. I think both teams are going to be equally matched, and I think it's going to be a pretty good game."
Though Daugherty and the Warriors didn't go 0-10 last year, they know there was much to be desired after a 3-7 mark.
Riverside has a more recent win than St. Albans, downing Lincoln County 65-12 in October last year. Regardless, Daugherty certainly isn't overlooking St. Albans.
"The first one is most important, getting that first win," Daugherty said. "Most of us are in the same boat, being in an extremely tough conference, and you can't take anybody lightly and you have to take care of business week in and week out.
"We don't take anybody for granted and we don't take any week for granted. We know they're gonna play hard, and we know that they're looking at us and are saying the same thing."
Riverside has an idea of what to do to make progress, Daugherty said.
"We have a lot of kids who are working hard to solidify their spots, and as coaches we're working hard to find out who we are and our identity," Daugherty said. "We've had a few of our senior starters go down with injuries that first week. Just getting the next guys ready to play -- we're looking to these guys to step up and make plays."
Washington said St. Albans has to do a better job of executing, but lack of depth hinders execution.
"We're just gonna have to make some tackles," Washington said. "It's kind of hard when I don't have linemen to substitute with. That's gonna take a toll if we're not careful. What we need to do is make some plays and score."
St. Albans and Riverside have been playing since the Warriors' first season in 1999. Riverside won the first seven games of the series and owns a 16-4 all-time record.