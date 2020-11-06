Quarterback Jett Cogar accounted for 309 yards and two scores and Tyler Cox recorded two defensive touchdowns as Class AA No. 14 Braxton County blitzed 10th-ranked Clay County 36-0 Friday night in Sutton.
Cogar completed 11 of 20 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for 64 yards on seven carries to move the Eagles to 6-2. Baine Cogar caught four passes for 101 yards and Cox hauled in five passes for 93 yards and a score.
Cox also recovered a fumble and returned it 51 yards for a score and returned an interception 50 yards for another TD.
Elijah Payton picked up 91 yards on 18 carries to lead Clay County (7-2).
Elkins 42, Nicholas County 8: Rodney Vandevender accounted for 127 yards and five touchdowns as Elkins cruised past host Nicholas County.
Vandevender completed 5 of 9 passes for 77 yards and a score, while rushing for 50 yards and four TDs on 12 carries. He lead the Tigers (5-3), which racked up 404 total yards.
Dante Ramirez gained 81 yards on eight carries and hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass and Trevor Smith picked up 91 yards.
Jacob Williams rushed for 39 yards on six carries and Jordan McKinney scored on a 2-yard run to lead the Grizzlies (3-6).
Nicholas was held to just 98 total yards and five first downs.