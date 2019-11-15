Blake Hartman rushed for 308 yards, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark for the season, and scored four touchdowns leading No. 5 Musselman (9-2) to a 48-29 victory over No. 12 Parkersburg in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs. Hartman ran for 65 yards on the first play of the game for a touchdown and added scoring runs of 24, 26 and 29 yards. Bryson Singer rushed for 216 yards while throwing for three touchdowns for the Big Reds (5-6).
The teams were tied at 22 when Musselman kicker Luke Barger connected on the first of his two 31-yard field goals on the final play of the first half, giving the Applemen a lead they would expand before Carter King made a diving catch in the end zone on a fourth down to pull Parkersburg within 35-29. Musselman got another touchdown and pulled away, however. The Applemen will travel to Parkersburg South next weekend.
CLASS AA
No. 4 Bluefield 48, No. 13 Man 16: J. J. Davis found the end zone on four of his eight carries, and added another touchdown on a 30-yard interception return to lead the Beavers to a 48-16 victory over Man (8-3) at Mitchell Stadium.
“He [Davis] doesn’t touch it that much, but he does a lot when he gets a hold of it,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
Quarterback Carson Deeb completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 214 yards and a pair of scores in three quarters of action for the Beavers (10-1).
No. 8 Frankfort 58, No. 9 Nicholas County 12: Nick Marley and J.J. Blank each had two touchdowns as the Falcons rolled past Nicholas County in Frankfort.
Marley led all players with 131 yards rushing while Blank had 119 yards and Jansen Knotts had 91 all-purpose yards for Frankfort (9-2).
The Grizzlies (8-3) had more yards on kick returns than on actual offense, including a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Justin Hill, but Frankfort otherwise dominated Nicholas County, out-gaining them 485-158.
CLASS A
No. 2 Ritchie County 40, No. 15 South Harrison 6: Tre Moss ran for 163 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns to lead the Rebels past the Hawks.
The victory marked the first postseason victory for Ritchie County (10-1) in the history of Chuck Schofield Field.
Ritchie, now 11-1, advances to face the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 7 Tolsia and No. 10 Wheeling Central.
South Harrison (6-5) avoided a shutout on a late 50-yard touchdown run by Landon McFadden, who finished with 158 yards on 16 carries.
Williamstown 42, Tug Valley 0: Ty Moore rushed for 151 yards and two scores to help lift the Yellowjackets past Tug Valley in their Class A playoff opener. Moore had touchdown runs of 26 and 56 yards in the first half. Those, plus Brayden Modesitt’s 21-yard TD scamper, put Williamstown (9-2) up 21-0 at halftime.
Nick Bondi caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Modesitt to open the second half before Eric Brown returned an interception 21 yards for a score and hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from Modesitt. Brown finished with five catches for 50 yards. Modesitt was 8 for 11 for 100 yards in the air an ran three times for 50 yards.
Tug Valley’s (6-4) Ethan Varney rushed 19 times for 72 yards and was 8 for 27 passing for 101 yards and three picks.
No. 6 St. Marys 51, No. 11 Cameron 28: St. Marys scored 37 unanswered points, overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Cameron 51-28 at home. William Steele rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead St. Marys (9-2) on the ground while quarterback Brennan Boron had 88 yards and one touchdown.
Richard Dornon iced it when he deflected a Jessop Broughton pass to himself and took it 93 yards the other way to put the score at 44-28 with 4:08 left in the contest.
Garrett Scott had eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Dragons (7-4) while Broughton threw for 133.