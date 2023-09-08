Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lucas Johaim accounted for 201 yards and four touchdowns as Lincoln County earned its first win of the season with a 26-7 victory over Ripley Friday night in Hamlin.

Johaim completed 12 of 17 passes for 177 yards and two scores, while gaining another 24 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, in helping Lincoln County (1-2) rack up 309 yards of total offense.

