Lucas Johaim accounted for 201 yards and four touchdowns as Lincoln County earned its first win of the season with a 26-7 victory over Ripley Friday night in Hamlin.Johaim completed 12 of 17 passes for 177 yards and two scores, while gaining another 24 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, in helping Lincoln County (1-2) rack up 309 yards of total offense.Austin Adkins hauled in two catches for 70 yards, including a 43-yard TD pass, while Zechariah Miller caught four balls for 48 yards for the Panthers.Tyson Pritt picked up 58 yards and a TD on 8 rushes to lead the Vikings (0-3), and Noah Casto ran for 16 yards on eight touches.The Panthers dominated time of possession (50:56 to Ripley's 24:08) and picked up 21 first downs to Ripley's six.Lincoln County travels to Oak Hill next Friday, while Ripley plays at Marietta (Ohio).BRAXTON COUNTY 38, MOUNT VIEW 0: Brett Bender completed 4 of 7 passes for 116 yards and two scores as Braxton County pulled away for a home win. The Eagles led 13-0 at halftime, but scored 25 unanswered points in the third quarter to move to 1-2 on the season.Eliah Moore ran for 82 yards and three scores on 12 carries, while Steven Deal added 58 yards and a TD on 12 totes to lead Braxton on the ground.Also for the Eagles, Cody Stout caught three passes for 99 yards and two scores, including a 53-yard scoring strike from Bender.For Mount View, Jackson Rose completed 3 of 17 passes for 34 yards.Braxton County rolled up 228 total yards on 43 plays, while holding Mount View to just 11 yards of total offense.The Eagles host East Fairmont on Friday, while Mount View travels to Paden City.