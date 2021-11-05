Kyle Matthews rushed for 130 yards and two long touchdowns as George Washington blitzed Capital 41-0 Friday night at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.
The Patriots (7-3), ranked ninth in Class AAA, racked up 484 total yards en route to beating the Cougars for the second straight season.
Matthews carried just six times and scored on runs of 65 and 38 yards. Hasten Pinkerton finished with 23 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries for GW.
GW quarterback Hayden Hatfield completed 6 of 12 passes for 171 yards, including a 40-yard scoring strike to Tyshawn Dues, while rushing for 76 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Taran Fitzpatrick caught two passes for 64 yards for the Patriots.
Capital finishes the season at 1-9, its worst record since the program began in 1989.
Cabell Midland 56, St. Albans 0: Cabell Midland built a 49-0 halftime lead and rolled to victory at Crawford Field.
The Knights (9-1) entered the contest tied for fourth in Class AAA in the Secondary School Activities Commission rankings. Midland might not catch co-No. 4 University (10-0), which beat Oak Hill 63-21 Friday night. The Knights will find out Saturday evening when the postseason pairings and final rankings are released who they’ll play in the first round of the playoffs. Midland will be at home for the opening round.
The Knights led 7-0 when Jackson Fetty broke a 43-yard touchdown run to put the Red Dragons, who have scored in double figures just twice this season, in a hole from which it couldn’t recover. SA was seeking its fourth win, which would have been the most for the program since 2007.
Buffalo 20, Wahama 14: Jonah Wilfong scored on a 1-yard run with 3:17 left in the third quarter to propel Buffalo to a comeback victory and finish its regular season with four straight wins.
The Bison started out 1-4 before putting on a finishing run. Neither team had a real shot to get into the Class A playoffs, as the Bison (5-4) went into the game 23rd in the ratings and the White Falcons (5-5) were 25th.
Buffalo overcame a pair of first-quarter turnovers that resulted in a 14-point deficit by reeling off 20 unanswered points. The Bison fumbled the ball away on the opening kickoff and then threw an interception on their first offensive possession, which the White Falcons turned into Sawyer VanMatre touchdown run and a VanMatre 17-yard TD pass to Andrew Roush for an early 14-0 lead.
Buffalo countered with a 12-yard TD pass from Josh Moody to Dalton Jones on the first play of the second quarter, then got a 25-yard run from Bradley Harris with 9:52 left in the half to shave its deficit to 14-12. Wilfong then put Buffalo ahead for good in the third period.
The Bison, after committing three first-half tunrovers, finished the game plus-2 in turnover differential. Buffalo claimed a 17-14 edge in first downs and outgained the guests by a 304-244 overall margin in total yards.
Harris led the hosts with 127 rushing yards on 26 carries and Moody completed 6 of 8 passes for 43 yards. VanMatre had 95 rushing yards 33 passing yards in the setback for Wahama.
Parkersburg 56, Musselman 52: David Parsons found Carter King for a 17-yard TD pass with 27 seconds remaining to lift Parkersburg to a road win over the Applemen.
Parsons completed 18 of 28 passes for 276 yards and three TDs — including a 70-yard scoring strike to Xadrian Snodgrass — to help the Big Reds win the back-and-forth affair that saw eight lead changes.
Also for Parkersburg, Bryson Singer rushed for 133 yards and a TD on 14 carries, caught four passes for 92 yards, and returned a kickoff 74 yards for another score, and Casey Stanley returned an interception 72 yards for a TD.
For Musselman, Nathan LaLiberte hit on 23 of 34 passes for 375 yards and five TDs, and Ray Adames hauled in six catches for 106 yards and a score and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a TD.
Musselman outgained the Big Reds 474-446 in total yards.
Sherman 48, Wirt County 34: The No. 16 Tide secured a Class A playoff berth with a win over visiting Wirt County.
T.J. Hager ran the opening kickoff back 82 yards for a score to set the tone for Sherman.
Hager added another score and Dalton Rollo, Andrew Simpson, Austin Davies, Colby Buzzard and C.J. Winnell each scored a TD for the Tide (6-4). Rollo picked off two passes and leads Class A with nine interceptions.
For the Tigers (4-6), Kolton Parsons led the way with a pair of scores.
Nicholas County 54, PikeView 14: Kaleb Clark rushed for 190 yards and four TDs on just 10 carries to power the Grizzlies past visiting PikeView.
Clark scored on runs of 59, 29, 35 and 28 yards in helping Nicholas County gain 444 yards on the ground.
Eden Addair ran for 71 yards and a score on three touches and Tyler Timmerman picked up 56 yards and a TD on two totes.
For the Panthers, Matt Maynard scored on a 1-yard run and a 5-yard fumble return, while quarterback Peyton Greer completed 10 of 28 passes for 112 yards against three picks.
Clay County 63, Braxton County 27: Noah Collins completed 12 of 21 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score as the host Panthers completed a winning season with a big victory over the Eagles.
Also for Clay (5-4), Levi Burnette ran 31 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. BJ Williams caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns and added a 60-yard punt return for the Panthers.
Noah Casto returned a fumble 45 yards for another Clay County score.
Greenbrier East 61, Lincoln County 22: Monquelle Davis and Ian Cline each ran for three scores as Greenbrier East put away host Lincoln County.
Davis, who also completed a 71-yard TD pass to Lucas McCallister, scored on runs of 3, 41 and 14 yards, while Cline punched it in from 4, 5, and 35 yards.
McCallister returned a punt 50 yards for a TD and Levi Wagner returned an interception 26 yards for a score.
Isaiah Smith led the Panthers, scoring on an 11-yard run, a 54-yard run, and 95-yard kickoff return.