David Parsons completed just seven passes, but four went for touchdowns as Parkersburg blitzed St. Albans 56-0 en route to a season-opening win Friday night at Crawford Field in St. Albans.

Parsons hit on 7 of 9 passes for 107 yards, all in the first half, as the Big Reds built their 56-0 lead before the break.

