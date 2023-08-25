Prep football roundup: Parkersburg easily pushes past St. Albans 56-0 HD Media Aug 25, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Parsons completed just seven passes, but four went for touchdowns as Parkersburg blitzed St. Albans 56-0 en route to a season-opening win Friday night at Crawford Field in St. Albans.Parsons hit on 7 of 9 passes for 107 yards, all in the first half, as the Big Reds built their 56-0 lead before the break.Jakel Shelton peeled off a 44-yard scoring run and tacked on a 1-yard TD run to finish with 59 yards on just six carries for Parkersburg (1-0).Casey Stanley caught two TD passes for the Big Reds, finishing with two catches for 34 yards, while Eli Bauman (17 yards) and Preston Riffle (56) each returned an interception for a score.Devin Silvas led SA, rushing for 29 yards on eight carries, while Reece Lilly completed 7 of 24 passes for 60 yards against three picks.Brooke 48, Ripley 0: Brooke rolled up 386 total yards as the Bruins buried the visiting Vikings.Braelyn Sperringer completed 6 of 15 passes for three scores and 152 yards and Curtis Stevens rushed for 87 yards and a TD on just two carries to lead Brooke (1-0). Stories you might like Prep soccer: Hurricane girls host soccerama ahead of season Seven newcomers may play roles for WVU football fortunes WVU soccer squads continue academic excellence Prep wrestling: WVSSAC adds girls division to state tournament Kamden Sperringer, Anthony Bachinski, and Grant Hasting each caught a TD pass for the Bruins.Cody Lawrence ran for 27 yards on eight carries and Aydin Domico gained 21 yards on four rushes to lead Ripley. The Vikings were held to just 69 yards of total offense.Point Pleasant 26, Greenbrier East 7: Point Pleasant used a 13-point third quarter to put away the visiting Spartans as it opened its season with a home win.Jason Hughes scored on runs of 53 and 8 yards in the third quarter for the Big Blacks (1-0), while Nate Bentz sealed the win with a 1-yard TD plunge in the fourth.Point’s Brady Bowen opened the scoring with an 8-yard TD run in the fourth.For East, Carter Hamilton scored on a 3-yard run. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports American Football Sports Games And Toys Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events