Quarterback Bryson Singer accounted for 257 yards and three touchdowns as Parkersburg picked up its second win of the season, downing Marietta 34-20 Friday night in Marietta, Ohio.
Singer rushed for 205 yards on 21 carries, including scoring runs of 76 and 18 yards, while completing 5 of 12 passes for another 52 yards and a TD.
Also for the Big Reds (2-1), Xadrian Snodgrass gained 117 yards and a TD on 18 carries, Carter King caught two passes for 26 yards and a TD, and Keenan Curry returned an interception 84 yards for a score.
For Marietta (1-3), Reece Gerber completed 22 of 35 passes for 252 yards and three TDs against two interceptions, and Tony Munos caught seven passes for 118 yards and two scores.
Lincoln 26, Nicholas County 22: The Grizzlies’ Brayden Short converted a 19-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to give Nicholas County a late lead, but Lincoln’s Zach Snyder returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score to lift the host Cougars to the win.
Levi Moore and Antwan Hilliard each went over the century mark rushing for Lincoln (1-0), with Moore picking up 130 yards and a TD on 16 carries, while Hilliard gained 104 yards on just 11 totes. Also for the Cougars, David Tate completed 16 of 24 passes for 159 yards and a TD, while Corey Prunty caught 10 passes for 78 yards and a score.
For Nicholas (1-2), Jordan McKinney completed 9 of 15 passes for 150 yards, while rushing for another 94 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Also for the Grizzlies, Jacob Williams ran for 70 yards and a TD on 14 carries, and Garrett Kesterson caught six balls for 89 yards.
Braxton County 20, East Fairmont 0: Braxton County used a pair of defensive touchdowns to put away host East Fairmont.
The Eagles’ Baine Cogar scored on a 69-yard fumble return, while Tyler Cox returned an interception 69 yards for another TD — both in the fourth quarter — to help seal the win.
Jett Cogar completed 5 of 9 passes for 127 yards, including a 44-yard TD pass to Ethan Cunningham, while Drew Pritt rushed for 56 yards on 10 carries for Braxton (1-2). Ian Crookshanks completed 6 of 11 passes for 47 yards to lead East Fairmont (0-3).
Tyler Consolidated 42, Calhoun County 6: Trenton Huffman accounted for 166 yards and four TDs as Tyler Consolidated rolled to a road win.
Huffman completed 5 of 6 passes for 92 yards and three TDs, while rushing for another 74 yards and a score on eight carries.
Also for the Knights (2-1), Austin Timmons, Caleb Strode and Sean Winfrey each hauled in a TD pass, while Case Landis rushed for 80 yards and a score on six carries.
Ian Persinger ran for 29 yards and a score on nine attempts for Calhoun (0-3).