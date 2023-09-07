Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Prep football3.jpg

Winfield's football team earned a statement Cardinal Conference win over Herbert Hoover last week.

After dropping their season opener with a 63-0 loss at Class AAA Hurricane, the Generals bounced back with a 35-22 win against the rival Huskies. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

