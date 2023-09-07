Winfield's football team earned a statement Cardinal Conference win over Herbert Hoover last week.
After dropping their season opener with a 63-0 loss at Class AAA Hurricane, the Generals bounced back with a 35-22 win against the rival Huskies.
Winfield (1-1) will now have another test as the Generals travel to Chapmanville (2-0) Friday for a 7 p.m. bout with the Tigers.
Chapmanville opened its season with a 28-7 win at Sissonville and followed that up with a 24-14 victory at Poca.
Friday will be Chapmanville's first home game, and Winfield coach Eddie Smolder expects it will be a tough one.
"Last week was a great win, but that was over with and we're erasing that and moving on," Smolder said. "This week is Chapmanville. Our next game is our most important game, and we're just working to get better one day at a time. Hopefully we'll play better this Friday than we did last Friday."
Winfield handled Chapmanville 47-14 last season, and the Generals have won five of the last six against the Tigers. Winfield leads the all-time series 20-3 dating back to 1950. That means nothing to Smolder this year, he said.
"They're always big up front," Smolder said of Chapmanville. "They have a good-sized running back and a fast quarterback. Any time you have those qualities, you have a chance to be a good football team."
Against Hoover, Winfield dual-threat quarterback Chase Massey rushed 14 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5 of 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
It's been a rough go of it for the Black Eagles (0-2) as they've been outscored 151-0 this season -- accounting for a 65-0 loss at Morgantown before Huntington came to town and posted 86. The points were scored in the first half of both games.
Parkersburg (2-0) started the season with beatdowns of two Kanawha Valley Mountain State Athletic Conference teams. The Big Reds downed St. Albans 56-0 before beating Riverside 47-0 at home in Week 2.
Parkersburg downed South Charleston 52-17 last season, breaking a series losing streak of four games.
The Black Eagles have won eight of the last 10 matchups between the teams, holding an 11-10 record dating back to 1991.
Scott at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sissonville has been reeling lately, with just four wins since the beginning of the 2021 season, and 2023 hasn't been much kinder to first-year coach Jeremy Hairston.
Sissonville dropped its first two, losing to Chapmanville 28-7 and Logan 46-21.
Scott (2-0) stunned Hebert Hoover 50-19 to open the season and is coming off a 26-16 win against Wayne.
Friday will be the Skyhawks' first away game.
Scott and Sissonville have a storied history as Friday will be the 35th matchup between the teams dating back to 1938. Sissonville leads the all-time series 18-16, but Scott has won the last two matchups.