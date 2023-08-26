MADISON – The Scott Skyhawks used a second-half offensive explosion to pull away from the Herbert Hoover Huskies and earn a dominant 50-19 Week 1 victory at Skyhawk Field on Saturday night.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Mother Nature pushed the contest back a day.
Perhaps that was appropriate for a game with such a college-like feel in its buildup.
“Our spread offense usually runs pretty smooth, but I thought we ran the ball really well tonight in addition to Matt (Frye) making all of the throws that he needed to make,” Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said.
“I don’t know what the final stats were, but I’d say we were pretty balanced, and we did a good job up front. On the defensive side of the football, it was a little tough going there at first. They were pounding the ball down our throats a little bit, but we made some adjustments with our linebacker corps and started sending guys off the edge a little better. I think that made the difference in the second half."
Scott scored on its opening possession thanks to a fourth down rushing touchdown of nearly 20 yards from Carson Brinegar.
Following a missed extra point attempt, the Skyhawks led 6-0 with 7:56 left in the first quarter.
Herbert Hoover quickly entered the red zone on its first drive as quarterback Dane Hatfield connected with Blake Fisher on a deep pass.
The Huskies found themselves in a fourth-and-goal situation on Scott’s 1-yard line later in that drive, and Hatfield crossed the goal line on a QB sneak to give Herbert Hoover a 7-6 lead with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter.
Scott marched up the field again during their third drive, before running back Preston Cooper stamped the possession off with a 20-yard touchdown rush to extend Scott’s lead to 14-7 near the end of the first quarter.
The Huskies used a methodical drive of around eight minutes to answer again on their second offensive possession.
Hatfield finished that drive off with a 9-yard rushing touchdown off a designed QB run to secure his second TD and bring the Huskies within a point with 4:20 remaining before halftime.
Frye completed clutch passes to Brayden Clark and Isaiah Bush for third- and fourth-down conversions to keep Scott’s third possession alive before Frye found Brinegar open in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown reception and provided the Skyhawks with a 22-13 lead headed into halftime.
Scott forced the game’s first punt on Herbert Hoover’s opening possession of the second half, allowing the Skyhawks to take over near their own 30-yard line with 9:12 left in the third quarter.
On Scott’s following possession, Frye completed a screen pass to Brinegar that resulted in a touchdown of around 60 yards around the midpoint of the third quarter.
Frye proceeded to find Jax McCarty open in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion to extend Scott’s lead to 30-13.
The Huskies weren’t ready to roll over, however, using a failed onside kick attempt by Scott to gain a short field before Blake Fisher capped the drive off with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to cut Herbert Hoover’s deficit to 11 with a couple of minutes left in the third quarter.
The comeback bid began to seem more realistic after the Huskies used the positive momentum to force a three-and-out from Scott on its next drive.
A good return and penalty on Scott’s punt allowed the Huskies to begin their next drive in the red zone with about a minute left in the third quarter.
As the Huskies were within around 10 yards of Scott’s goal line, the Skyhawk defense held strong to force a turnover on downs and regain possession with around 11 minutes left in the contest.
The Skyhawks wasted no time going for the dagger after regaining the football.
A couple of plays into their drive, Frye connected with Clark along the sideline for a catch and run touchdown of almost 90 yards to extend Scott’s late-game lead to 17 points.
Herbert Hoover was unable to threaten again, as Scott added touchdown rushes from Frye and Brinegar during their cruise to a 50-19 home rivalry win to kick off the 2023 season.
“I think it’s big for our program,” Dolin said of the win. “When you put up these signature wins, it sets the tone for the rest of the season and for your program moving forward throughout the years."
Herbert Hoover’s coach Joey Fields spoke following the loss.
“Last year I thought we lost to them; this year, I thought we got whooped,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re ready for a ball game like this. That’s a good, really good, football team and I don’t want to put any pressure on them, but that’s a team that I could see playing really deep into the playoffs. I think we’ve got a good team too; I really do. We’ve just got to keep working and get better. When you face a really good team early, that’s tough.
“I like our guys' attitude. We fought even while taking a butt-whooping like that."
The Huskies are back in action next Friday at Winfield.
“We’ve got one day off and then this is forgotten. We go play another good team in Winfield, so it doesn’t get any easier,” Fields said.
Scott stays at home next week and will host Wayne.