MADISON — Quarterback Matt Frye threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one during Scott’s dominant 68-20 home victory against the Point Pleasant Big Blacks on Friday, as the Skyhawks extended their unbeaten streak to four.
The Skyhawks needed just 17 seconds to find the end zone as Frye connected with Brayden Clark for an 83-yard touchdown pass to provide Scott with a 6-0 lead.
The Skyhawks punched it in again during their second drive thanks to Frye’s long touchdown pass to Carson Brinegar.
Following a successful PAT, Scott (4-0) led 13-0 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Brinegar’s lengthy interception return set up Scott’s third scoring drive as running back Preston Cooper stamped that drive off with a 3-yard touchdown carry to extend Scott’s first quarter lead to 20.
The Skyhawks found the end zone once more before the first quarter expired as Brinegar secured a pick-six of over 40 yards to put Scott on top 27-0.
Cooper crossed the goal line for the second time of the game early in the second quarter, as his touchdown rush of around 20 yards extended the Skyhawk lead to 33 points.
Brinegar took his third trip to the end zone soon after, as a touchdown reception of over 80 yards gave Scott a 40-0 lead near the midpoint of the second quarter.
A near 40-yard touchdown rush from Preston Cooper with around five minutes left in the first half provided him with his third score of the game as Scott’s lead grew to 47.
Point Pleasant (1-2) was finally able to muster some first-half offensive success thanks to Nate Bentz’s touchdown of 60-plus yards on a designed quarterback run.
Scott tallied a final touchdown before halftime as Isaiah Bush came up with a 59-yard touchdown reception to send the Skyhawks into the locker room with a 54-6 lead over the visitors.
The Big Blacks struck first in the second half as Ethan Jordan’s touchdown rush of about 5 yards finished off a positive Point Pleasant drive and made the score 54-13 around three minutes into the shortened third quarter.
Point Pleasant also secured the game’s next score thanks to a 7-yard touchdown rush from Caden Hill.
Scott added late touchdown carries from Frye and Cooper as the Skyhawks soared to the dominant home victory.
Scott’s Cooper secured a game-high four touchdowns, as Brinegar tallied three, with Bush, Frye and Clark each scoring once.
Brinegar also collected three interceptions in the contest.
“You watch them on film, and they look like a good physical football team, so we were expecting a physical game,” said Scott coach Jeremy Dolin. “The boys were prepared and came out and played really well. I was gone all week — I had to go out of town, unfortunately — but coach Brinegar stepped in this week and headed up practice with the coordinators. I think they had an excellent game plan and the boys ready to play, so I’d like to give him and the rest of the coaching staff a lot of the credit for taking care of business this week.”
Dolin said that the Skyhawks were strong in all three phases of the game in the win over the Big Blacks.
“I thought defensively and offensively we played great. I thought all three sides of the football played really well tonight and I was very happy and pleased with them.”
Scott travels to Chapmanville next week, as Point Pleasant heads to Warren Local (Ohio).
“We have to be serious,” Dolin said of his team’s preparation for Chapmanville. “It’s a rivalry game — no matter which team is down or up in a year you’re going to get that team’s best shot. We’ve got a big trophy in there that’s the battle of Corridor G trophy, so we’ve got our name plaque on it and we want to keep our name on it and keep it at home for at least another year.”