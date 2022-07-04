ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When a Wayne High School defensive back breaks up a pass against Herbert Hoover this season, Pioneers coach Tommy Harmon might thank Fairland and River Valley.
Wayne participated in a 7 on 7 football scrimmage against the Dragons and Raiders at Fairland’s Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium on Thursday. The Pioneers rushed for 153.1 yards per game and passed for 51.8 last season, but the workout featuring only passing plays was important for ground-and-pound Wayne.
“The big thing is you get rid of some butterflies from competition anxiety,” Harmon said. “You have people out running around doing something productive. Our guys, we don’t throw the ball every down, so it’s good to see it defensively because we play a lot of teams that do.
“Through that, you can find some things that you can do and that complement your offense.”
Fairland and River Valley throw well. The Dragons return a bevy of talented receivers for junior quarterback Peyton Jackson. River Valley features one of the Tri-State’s better receivers in senior Riley Evans. Wayne was tested by both.
The Pioneers might well have found something in the passing game too, however, as junior quarterback Grady Spradlin performed well against both defensive backfields he faced.
“Experience passing the football I didn’t get a whole lot last year, but at the end of the year, we started passing and this gives me experience,” Spradlin said. “It’s a confidence boost.”
Spradlin said he knows where he must improve if he’s to put the ball in the air more in the coming season.
“I think throwing the ball quicker and not waiting for long for targets to get open,” he said.
That lesson was reiterated late in the scrimmage when Fairland defensive back Blake Sammons broke in front of a Pioneer receiver for what would have gone for a pick-six. That play, though, allowed Harmon and his staff to coach up the young quarterback.
“The big thing is, when you come out like this is, it’s the ability to see your kids in a competitive situation,” Harmon said. “When you’re coaching them, you’re trying to find out who can play and all those things. The outcome doesn’t mean a whole lot, but you get to see people compete and it’s a good thing to get a jump on that before football season starts.”
Wayne went 3-7 last season, 2-4 in 2020 and 1-9 in 2019. That’s an uncharacteristic losing streak for one of West Virginia’s more vaunted Class AA programs. The Pioneers are seeking their first winning season since going 8-3 in 2018.
“We’ve taken our lumps with some younger kids,” said Harmon, who has more than 200 victories, including three state championships. “A lot of times that equals out to be wins in the future — but there are no guarantees; you have to go do it.”
Spradlin said he thinks this team has the makings of a playoff contender.
“I love this team,” he said. “I grew up on it from ‘A’ team all the way up to now. It’s a fun bunch of kids. I believe we can, if we get the right opportunities and play up to our full potential, we can make the playoffs.”