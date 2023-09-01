Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD — Never underestimate the power of desperation.

Faced with the prospect of starting off the season 0-2, Winfield and Herbert Hoover swatted momentum back and forth Friday night, leading to some dramatic runs. It took a late defensive stand by Winfield to lock up a 35-22 victory in front of a large and energized crowd at Generals Stadium.

Stories you might like

Tags