Winfield and Wayne have been meeting on the gridiron for decades.
The teams have been playing one another since 1973, and the newest edition of the Cardinal Conference series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Generals Stadium.
Wayne leads the all-time set with a 12-10 record. Winfield won the first six matchups between the teams from 1973 to 1986 before Wayne rattled off 10 straight wins against the Generals.
Winfield has won four of its last six games against the Pioneers and the Generals have won three straight.
Last year, Winfield downed Wayne 27-14 at Pioneer Field.
Winfield opened the season with a 63-0 loss at Class AAA Hurricane, but the Generals recovered over the next two weeks with a 35-22 win over Herbert Hoover and a 28-0 victory over Chapmanville.
Wayne opened its season with a 41-0 home victory against Tolsia before traveling to Scott, where the Skyhawks downed the Pioneers 26-16.
“Our number one focus is on us and getting better this week,” Winfield coach Eddie Smolder said. “In all three phases, we’re trying to improve what we’re doing with technique and fundamentals. Secondly, Wayne has a great program. Coach [Tom] Harmon is a great coach, and their history speaks for itself. They’re gonna play hard and they’re gonna play physical.”
Harmon has been coach of the Pioneers since 1997 and has a 13-4 record against the Generals.
“I’ve been to Winfield a lot over the years and I’m quite familiar with the style and what kind of program they have,” Harmon said. “They’re always ready to play, and it’s one of those situations where you know you’re going to have to play a really good game.”
Wayne is coming off a bye week, so the Pioneers are relatively healthy.
Winfield, on the other hand, got banged up against Chapmanville and quarterback Chase Massey will be out Friday due to injury, Smolder said.
In three games, Massey completed 14 of 31 passes for 284 yards, two interceptions and three touchdowns. He also rushed 35 times for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
Jared Miller was Massey’s backup in the Chapmanville game and completed 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Harmon said the Pioneers are more experienced than in past years and feature depth, especially at running back.
“We have decent depth back there this year,” Harmon said. “It’s hard to single any one kid out, but we’ve been able to change things around just a little bit. The game is still the same, whether it be Jaxson Damron, a senior running back, Rylen Murdock, a senior running back, or Colton Mathis, a senior running back.”