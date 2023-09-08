Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield’s K-juan Pearson runs the football during Friday’s game at Chapmanville.

 Cameron Maynard | HD Media

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers football team suffered their first loss of the 2023 season on Friday night as they hosted Cardinal Conference foe Winfield and were blanked 28-0 by the Generals.

Winfield got on the board just 2:57 into the game as Chase Massey found Aiden Hernandez for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The PAT by Hernandez failed, but they led 6-0 with 9:03 left in the first.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

