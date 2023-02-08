Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With postseason play looming, both the Nitro and St. Albans girls basketball teams were looking for not only a huge win against their rival, but also to end a losing streak.

Nitro used a strong second quarter and got strong contributions all across the board to earn a 48-41 road victory at St. Albans on Wednesday in a day game played during school hours. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 10-10 and ended a seven-game losing streak.

