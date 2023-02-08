With postseason play looming, both the Nitro and St. Albans girls basketball teams were looking for not only a huge win against their rival, but also to end a losing streak.
Nitro used a strong second quarter and got strong contributions all across the board to earn a 48-41 road victory at St. Albans on Wednesday in a day game played during school hours. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 10-10 and ended a seven-game losing streak.
“We just needed to get the monkey off our back,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “I gave them practice off yesterday. I told them we need to regroup and refocus.
“We have sectionals coming up and we have to be prepared for that. I told them today isn’t a conference or sectional seeding game. It’s against a good [Class AAAA] school in St. Albans and it will help prepare us for that.”
While Jones thought the Wildcats had no practice and a mental day before the game against the Red Dragons, that wasn’t the case.
“I just found out that I canceled practice, but they still had practice,” Jones said. “They did it by themselves and got shots up, worked on free throws and layups. That says a lot about them and their maturity. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they played today. They really played well.”
The Wildcats have been ranked all season and St. Albans has been ranked most of the year, but both have suffered through a rough stretch of late. With the loss, the Red Dragons fell to 11-9 and have now lost six straight games.
Nitro’s Karson Jones had a strong double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. The freshman post player went 6 for 8 from the free throw line, including a crucial 5 for 6 in the fourth quarter.
“I love Karson,” Pat Jones said. “Everybody thinks she is my daughter because her last name is Jones. I just looked last night, and this will be the eighth straight game she has averaged a double-double a game. For a freshman, that says a lot about how much she has grown through the season.”
Karson Jones was proud of her efforts, especially from the free throw line, and her overall game of late.
“It was a great win,” Karson Jones said. “We needed to get our confidence back. I practice my free throws a lot. Before the game, that’s about all I do. Coming into the season, I was a little intimidated being a freshman, but now I know I can do it.”
Also for Nitro, Ava Edwards scored 10 of her 12 points in a decisive second quarter that saw the Wildcats outscore St. Albans by 13 to erase a six-point deficit. They never trailed the rest of the game.
Hailey Newsome came off the bench to provide Nitro a spark, almost earning a double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Maddox also finished in double figures, the fourth for the Wildcats, with 12 points, including 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the final minutes.
“We played really good team ball,” Jones said. “That’s what I told them: If we play that way, everybody is going to get their opportunities. If we can get three or four players in double figures a game, it’s hard to lose games that way.”
After the big second quarter for Nitro, St. Albans trailed between one and eight points the entire second half.
Down 41-37 in the fourth quarter with under three minutes to play, St. Albans had several great opportunities to draw even closer. However, after a steal, Nini Pannell missed a layup and after an offensive rebound, Nunu Pannell missed an open 3 pointer.
St. Albans came out hot, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter on its way to a 14-8 lead. Three of them came from Laynie Binion, who scored 11 points, but she picked up her second foul late in the quarter and played sparingly in the second quarter.
Her absence was felt, as Nitro went on the big run and held the Red Dragons to just five points to take a 26-19 lead into halftime. St. Albans only hit one 3-pointer the rest of the game after knocking down four in the first quarter.
Binion finished with a team-high 12 points (11 in the first quarter), Nunu Pannell tallied 11 points and collected five steals, and Shayla Montgomery grabbed eight rebounds.
Nitro 48, St. Albans 41
Nitro 8 18 7 15 — 48
St. Albans 14 5 9 13 — 41
Nitro (10-10): Maddox 3-7 5-9 12, Edwards 5-15 1-3 12, Jones 4-8 6-8 14, Newsome 4-8 1-1 10, Sigmon 0-0 0-0 0, Carey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-38 13-21 48.
St. Albans (11-9): Nu. Pannell 4-16 3-6 11, Elzy 2-4 0-0 4, Sturgill 2-5 0-0 6, Binion 4-7 1-6 12, Montgomery 1-7 0-2 2, Riggan 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Vance 0-2 0-0 0, Ni. Pannell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals: 16-53 4-14 41.
3-point goals: Nitro — 3-8 (Maddox 1-4, Edwards 1-2, Newsome 1-1). SA — 5-17 (Pannell 0-5, Sturgill 2-2, Binion 3-6, Riggan 0-3, Vance 0-1). Rebounds: Nitro — 33 (Jones 14), SA — 22 (Montgomery 8).