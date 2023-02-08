George Washington’s girls basketball team had no trouble with Nicholas County on Wednesday.
The Class AAAA No. 10 Patriots used a 21-2 second quarter run to down the Grizzlies 82-38 on the final day of the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.
Finley Lohan was an assist away from a triple-double as she had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Zaniah Zellous also had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.
GW (13-5) has won six straight and seven of its last eight.
GW coach Jamie LaMaster said it was a trademark performance for Zellous and Lohan.
“That’s just Finley being an unselfish player, and she’s doing all three things,” LaMaster said. “She’s scoring the ball, she’s rebounding and she’s distributing the ball. That’s what you expect out of your leader.
“Zaniah is really getting a lot better around the rim. In the last eight to nine games, she’s really gotten better at finishing. She’s better at the free throw line. She’s altering shots. She’s been really good these last few games.”
Zellous also had four blocks.
“My favorite number that I was looking up at the board was 22 assists,” LaMaster said. “That shows a lot of unselfishness, and we shot 52% from the floor, so the balls were going down. We were sharing the basketball. We were very unselfish. Especially in an open gym environment.”
The Patriots shot 32 of 61 from the field and were 14 of 34 from long range.
“Fourteen 3s,” LaMaster said. “Any time you do that, it’s a great night. We’ve been anywhere from 10 to 14 3s in the last probably seven or eight games. We’ve been shooting the ball well outside. A lot of that is Macie [Mallory] getting back more comfortable and shooting the ball well outside. She’s been shooting the ball now better than she has all year.”
Mallory was 5 of 9 from long range for 15 points.
LaMaster was also pleased with his team’s defensive effort that held the Grizzlies to just 16 field goals. Nicholas County (9-8) was 16 of 52 from the field.
“Overall, I’m pleased, and I think the kids played hard,” LaMaster said. “We gave up the ball inside a little too much to the high post, but there isn’t much to complain about. Win 13 of the year, we’ll take this and continue to move forward.”
There were four lead changes in the first quarter, but once the Patriots took a 15-8 lead late in the first, the Grizzlies trailed the rest of the way.
GW had been relatively inconsistent prior to its six-game win streak, but LaMaster feels the Patriots are finally coming into their own.
“It’s taken some time,” LaMaster said. “Longer than I would have liked. When you lose two senior starters from last year with torn ACLs, two other starter transfers and your sixth man from last year decides to not come back, that’s almost like a complete restart. You’re talking three starters and one kid that played a lot from last year’s regional championship team.
“It takes time for kids to find their individual roles on the floor and understand what we need out of them. That’s what they’ve done, and that’s why we’re playing so well right now.”
GW’s next contest will be at Wheeling Park on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
George Washington 82, Nicholas County 38
Nicholas County 13 4 6 15 — 38
George Washington 21 26 23 12 — 82
Nicholas County (9-8): Adr.Truman 14, Hornsby 5, M.Stone 8, O’Dell 8, O.Stone 3.
George Washington (13-5): Frazier 2, Lohan 11, Smith 12, Mallory 15, Zellous 22, Harmon 7, Adkins 3, Bishop 7.