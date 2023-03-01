Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For the second consecutive season, the Sissonville girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.

The Indians used a balanced team effort to pull away from Westside and earn a 55-31 home victory in the Class AAA Region 3 co-final Wednesday night at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium.