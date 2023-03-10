Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston Catholic had pulled one figurative rabbit out of its hat already this week in the WVSSAC girls basketball state tournament, so when Annie Cimino canned a trey with 10 seconds remaining Friday afternoon to get the Irish back within three points, they figured they were right on schedule.

And that feeling increased when Summers County’s ballhandler slipped in the backcourt in the final seconds and Charleston Catholic defenders pounced.

Stories you might like

Zack Klemme is HD Media's sports director. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.