Charleston Catholic’s girls needed an four extra minutes to beat Wheeling Central Catholic on Wednesday.
The No. 5 Irish forced overtime by tying the score at 40 with less than 30 seconds to go and Catholic outscored the No. 5 Maroon Knights 7-5 in the extra period to earn a 47-45 Class AA state tournament quarterfinal win at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Catholic (16-10) moves on to the semifinals and will face No. 1 Summers County at 11:15 a.m. Friday. Summers County downed Frankfort 46-29 in its Wednesday quarterfinal.
After Brooklyn Edge missed the first of a 1 and 1 with Wheeling Central (19-7) up 40-38 with 17 seconds to go, Catholic got the rebound and Claire Mullen rushed the ball down the court. Mullen sent a pass to Molly Messer, who hit her layup and tied the game at 40 with 10 seconds left. Wheeling Central was unable to score as regulation expired.
In overtime, Mullen started things off with a 3-pointer and Catholic led the remainder of the game.
Catholic shot more 3-pointers than it usually does. The Irish were 8 of 24 from long range overall. Three-point shooting payed dividends in the first half as the Irish shot 50% from long range. That helped Catholic to a 23-17 halftime lead.
That wasn’t the case in the second half as the Irish were 1 of 11 from long range in the final two periods.
Messer led the Irish in scoring with 14 points. Mullen scored 11 points.
Katherine Skinner tallied 10 rebounds and the Irish outrebounded the Maroon Knights 38-35.