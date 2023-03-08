Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Catholic’s girls needed an four extra minutes to beat Wheeling Central Catholic on Wednesday.

The No. 5 Irish forced overtime by tying the score at 40 with less than 30 seconds to go and Catholic outscored the No. 5 Maroon Knights 7-5 in the extra period to earn a 47-45 Class AA state tournament quarterfinal win at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

